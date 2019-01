PEORIA — Heavy metal band Alice in Chains will perform at 8 p.m. April 21 in the Civic Center Theater.

Since the band’s formation in 1987, Alice in Chains has released six studio albums, three Ep’s, three live albums, four compilations, two DVD’s, 32 music videos, and 31 singles.

Tickets range from $46.50 to $75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Civic Center box office.