1. The Mid-West Truck & Trailer Show opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Peoria Civic Center. The tradeshow exhibit features a Trucker's Pride Contest and a Pinewood "Big Rig" Derby. The show also is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit www.midwesttruckshow.com.

2. The Bradley University men's basketball team will host Southern Illinois at 1 p.m. Saturday at Carver Arena.

3. "New Heights: A Concert for Music Education" will be from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, 1327 E. Kelly Ave., Peoria Heights. The eight-band show will include Henhouse Prowlers, Chicago Farmer, Clusterpluck, Jaik Willis, Nathan Taylor Band, Wes Duffy Trio, Daniel Watkins, Seth Cocquit (of Harvest Sons) & Friends, plus a superjam finale. Tickets are $50 and are available online at http://new-heights-a-concert-for-music-education.eventbrite.com. The concert is the inaugural event for the new center and will benefit the extensive music education and cultural diplomacy work of the Bluegrass Ambassadors.

4. Jimmy's Bar is sponsoring its 37th annual Super Bowl fundraiser Sunday starting at noon Sunday at Jimmy's, 2801 W. Farmington Road. Free admission. Food and drink available. Proceeds benefit the Kelly Needham Award, a $5,000 scholarship to a graduating Notre Dame High School senior in honor of Kelly Needham.

5. Gertie the Groundhog makes her first appearance of the new year for her annual weather prediction at Wildlife Prairie Park. The park opens with free admission at 6 a.m. Saturday. Gertie will make her prediction at sunrise (approximately 7 a.m.). Park staff will talk about the history of Groundhog Day and present interesting facts about groundhogs, local musician Barry Cloyd will teach everyone the song, “Wake Up, Gertie”, and Andrew Rand, being the honorary mayor for the day, will share the big announcement. Free admission is from 6 to 9 a.m. Regular park hours and admission apply after 9 a.m. Gertie will also predict this year’s Super Bowl winner as well. A buffet style breakfast will be available afterwards with a cost of $13 for adults and $11 for children ages 3 to 12. For reservations, call 676-0998. Walk-ins are welcome.