PEORIA — Northminster Presbyterian Church will host a free concert of music for violin and piano featuring violinist Päivikki Nykter and pianist Paul Kenyon.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church, 10720 N. Knoxville Ave.

Nykter, a native of Finland, is a graduate of the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki. She has held positions in many orchestras, including the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.

Nykter was a founding member of the Finnish contemporary ensemble AVANTI! and has premiered numerous works written for her. She has worked with such notable composers as Brian Ferneyhough, Roger Reynolds, Will Ogdon, Rand Steiger, Yoji Yuasa, Chaya Czernowin, Kaija Saariaho, Jonathan Harvey and David Burge.

She served as an Artist-in-Residence at the University of California San Diego Music Department from 1994 to 2006. She is now a freelance violinist maintaining a busy concert schedule in both Europe and the United States.

Kenyon joined the music faculty at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais during the fall of 2014, where he teaches piano and music theory. Prior to his return to the Midwest, he was professor of music at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, where he taught piano and music theory, and also served as chair of the music department.

Born in upstate New York, Kenyon earned a Doctor of Musical Arts in piano performance from Michigan State University. He also holds degrees from Mansfield University and Bowling Green State University, with additional studies at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. He has recorded three CDs of solo piano music that include repertoire ranging from Haydn to Villa-Lobos.

The concert will feature classical masterpieces, including Giuseppe Tartini's Sonata in G minor, Op. 1 No. 10; Johannes Brahms' Sonata in D minor, Op. 108; Amy Beach's Romance Op. 23; and Maurice Ravel's Sonata in G major.

The performance is underwritten by a grant from the Gerald and Mary Anderson Performance Endowment.

Admission is free, all are welcome. For more information, contact the church at (505) 401-9058.