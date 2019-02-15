EAST PEORIA — Tickets are available for the 2019 season of Eastlight Theatre.

Shows this season feature four musicals: "Mamma Mia," "Newsies," "Honky Tonk Laundry" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

All performances are held at the Byron Moore Auditorium, East Peoria Community High School, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria.

The first performance will be "Mamma Mia" with shows at 7:30 p.m. June 14-15 and 19-22 and at 2 p.m. June 16.

The popular musical is set to the sounds of ABBA, and tells the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. The setting is a beautiful Greek Island. The young woman invites three men from her mother's past to the wedding and all three arrive creating love, laughter and lots of chaos.

Disney's "Newsies" is set for Aug. 2-3 and 7-10 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, "Newsies" is the tale of Jack Kelly, a newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies." When publishers raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, "Newsies" features a Tony Award-winning song by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman.

"Honky Tonk Laundry" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 15 and 21 at 2 p.m.

When Lana Mae Hopkins, owner and manager of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie to help out in the laundromat, they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds, and cheating hearts. The pair joins forces to turn their laundromat into a honky-tonk with a chance for revenge against those that have done them wrong. The new musical is from Roger Bean ("The Marvelous Wonderettes," "Life Could Be A Dream").

It features the music of Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Sara Evans, Dixie Chicks, Chely Wright, Dolly Parton, Pam Tillis, Gretchen Wilson, Terri Cark, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline.

Once again, Eastlight closes its season with "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." Shows will be Dec. 6-7 and 11-14 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15.

This will be Eastlight's 29th performance of "Joseph." The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical tells the story of Joseph and his 11 brothers. It was created as a soft rock fantasy with content suited for the entire family.

Ticket options include the full season, four shows, at $72 for adults and $52 for youth; a pick three shows package costing $54 for adults and $39 for youth; individual show tickets will also be available. For information, go to www.eastlighttheatre.com. The box office is located at 2200 E. Washington St., East Peoria.