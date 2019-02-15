Items for the Cue calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Sally McKee at smckee@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

Feb. 15: John Mellencamp, 8 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $42.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $129.50.

Feb. 22: Get the Led Out, Led Zeppelin cover band, 8 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $30.50 and $40.50.

Feb. 23: Sebastian Maniscalco, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $42.75 and $62.75.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "One World, One Sky with Big Bird and Elmo," “Stars Over Peoria,” “Uniview: Tour the Solar System," "Legends of the Night Sky: Orion" and "Solar Superstorms," narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch. Romance Under the Stars, 8-9 p.m. Feb. 15, Laser Light Night, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. "Laser Vinyl (classic rock mix) and 7 p.m. Laser Metallica.

Giant Screen Theater: Educational films: BBC Earth's "Oceans 3D: Our Blue Planet" and "Amazon Adventure." "Journalism Under Fire," 2 p.m. Feb. 24, presented by Peoria Area World Affairs Council.

Special events: Wine and Art "Water Lilies," 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16.

Free admission: Engineering Day will be noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 17. All events, exhibitions and daytime planetarium shows free and open to the public.

Exhibitions: "American Decoy: The Invention" and "10 Medical Inventions That Changed the World."

Comedy



Jukebox Comedy Club, 3527 W. Farmington Road; Feb. 15-16: Preacher Lawson; Feb. 22-23: Heywood Banks. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; Feb. 15-16: Dan Chopin. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Special events

Wurstfest with Bock Bier, noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 17, the Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children and include sausages, sauerkraut and German potato salad. Dessert is available for $2 extra. German beers and wines will be available. Event is hosted by the Damenchor, an affiliate of the Peoria German American Society. For information go to www.peoriagermans.net.

Music

Live at the Five Spot, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15: Kevin Hart Trio; Feb. 22: The NikBeats; members/$8; public/$12.

The Steel Woods, Crusen's on Farmington Road, Friday, Feb. 15. Nashville-based, southern-inspired rock band.

Night life

Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; Feb. 16: Pokey LaFarge; Feb. 20: Dr. Dog; Feb. 21: Snow Shoe 2019: old Shoe & Ben Miller Band; Feb. 22: Stock the Cellar: An '80s Retro Bash.

East Peoria American Legion, 100 Legion St., East Peoria; Feb. 16: Chris & Company; Feb. 23: Night Life Band; 7 p.m.

Jimmy Earp’s Hideaway, 1507 S. Laramie St.; 8 p.m. Thursdays: Jimmy Earp House Band.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse, 110 SW Jefferson St.; 8 p.m. live piano bar; Fridays: Ben and Kate; Saturdays: Ed and Judy.

Kenny's Westside Pub, 112 SW Jefferson Ave.; Feb. 23: Summer Camp: On the Road Tour.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap, 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive; Feb. 15: Ratskeller Brummers polka band; Feb. 22: Wilanna Vogel on accordion.



Oliver's Pizza & Pub, 1231 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights; 9:30 p.m. Saturdays: karaoke.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North, 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.

Tannins & Hops, 619 SW Water St., Feb. 16: Harlan & Meister, 7:30 p.m.