PEORIA — Comedian and "Comedy Central" star Daniel Tosh will perform at the Civic Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. May 30. The stand-up comedian is known for his dark comedy. He is the host of the Comedy Central show Tosh.0, as well as a number of television specials.

Tickets for the Peoria show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22. Tickets are $39.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $85 and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Civic Center Box Office.