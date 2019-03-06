PEORIA — Progressive rock band Kansas brings its "Point of Know Return" anniversary tour to the Civic Center Theater Saturday night.

The tour marks the 40th anniversary of the band's hit album "Point of Know Return."

For the first time in history, the band is performing the album in its entirety. The concert will include more than two hours of classic Kansas hits as well as fan favorites.

Songs include: “Dust in the Wind,” “Portrait (He Knew),” “Closet Chronicles,” and “Paradox."

"Point of Know Return" became the band’s greatest selling studio album.

“After the success of the album "Leftoverture," it was hard to imagine when we released "Point of Know Return" that this album would be even bigger, but it was,” comments Kansas guitarist, and original member, Richard Williams in a news statement. “From the album artwork to the song ‘Dust in the Wind,’ the album 'Point of Know Return' is really ingrained in rock 'n' roll history and even in popular culture.

"For two years we played around 80 select shows performing the album 'Leftoverture' in its entirety. We have been blown away by the positive fan response. Our hope is that fans will enjoy this 'Point of Know Return' tour just as much, and hopefully even more! So far, that has been the case and we hope to continue it!“

In 1977, Kansas followed up the success of "Leftoverture" by releasing the album "Point of Know Return." The band has not publicly performed some of the songs in the current tour in decades.

“I often joke that I cannot be in charge of putting together a set list, because there are too many songs that I really want to perform," Kansas lead vocalist Ronnie Platt said in a news statement. "These shows, though, will be about as close as it gets. Of course, there will be hits like ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ but to know we will be performing songs that Kansas has not performed live for 20 or 30 years, or even ever, that is just really exciting. It is going to be a lot of fun.”

Kansas band members include: original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

The Peoria concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $45 to $95 and available at the Peoria Civic Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.