1. The Deep Hollow will perform during Live at the Five Spot from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, 305 SW Water St. Admission is $8 for members and $12 for the public.

2. The Peoria Rivermen host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in Game 2 of the SPHL playoffs at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Owens Center. Tickets are $11 for standing room and $15 for bleacher seating. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, also at Owens Center.

3. An Easter Egg Scramble for ages infant to 9 will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Peoria Zoo. After the hunt, participants can visit with all of the animals and then head over to Luthy Botanical Garden to have pictures taken with the Easter Bunny from noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $10 for children and $9.75 for adults, which includes zoo admission for the day.

4. The Heartland Festival Orchestra will present “Heartland Portraits” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Tickets are $38 for adults and $10 for students and children.

5. Music in the Museum — “50,000 Notes Presto, Encore!” will be presented by French piccolo player Jean-Louis Beaumadier and his wife, pianist Veronique Poltz, and flutist Kyle Dzapo at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum lobby. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $25 for the general public and $20 for museum members.