PEORIA — The Peoria Symphony Guild’s 66th annual student concert, "Music Moves," takes place at the Civic Center Theater on April 23. Although the 10 a.m. concert is sold out, a limited number of tickets are still available for the 11:45 a.m. performance.

This hallmark educational program attracts thousands of students from across central Illinois. Students will experience a live and interactive performance by the Peoria Symphony Orchestra. The concert will include Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" and Aaron Copland’s "Hoe-Down" from the ballet "Rodeo."

This concert also features the winner of the Symphony Guild’s 2018-2019 Young Artist Competition, cellist Felix Yang, a senior at Dunlap High School, and the Central Illinois Ballet.

Regarding this special concert, music director George Stelluto says: “I am very much looking forward to collaborating with the Central Illinois Ballet, Young Artist Competition winner Felix Yang, and the Peoria symphony on this fantastic student concert program presented by the PSO Guild!”

The 66th annual Student Concert is presented by the Peoria Symphony Guild with support from the Howard and Howard Community Reinvestment Fund, the Fishkin Family Charitable Grant and Kidder Music. The 2019 Student Concert has been made possible by a grant from the Mildred Arends Musical and Cultural Activities Fund at the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. Additional support of the 121st symphony season is provided by the PNC Foundation.

Student and adult tickets are $5, $2 for students who receive lunch subsidies; a complimentary adult ticket will be provided for every 15 students. Tickets are available by calling (309) 671.1096 or by visiting the PSO Box Office located at 101 State St., Peoria.