Exhibits

“Ten Medical Inventions That Changed the World,” exhibit, through April 28, Permanent Collections Gallery, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Call 686-7000. Regular museum admission applies.

“American Decoy: The Invention,” exhibit, through April 28, International Features Gallery, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Call 686-7000. Regular museum admission applies.

“Stations of the Cross: An Ancient Practice for Our Time,” art exhibit through April 28. Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free admission. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

38th Annual Congressional Art Show, through April 29, Peoria Public Library Main Library Gallery. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Reception with Congressman Darin LaHood: 4-6 p.m. April 22. Free.

After-school Arts Exhibit, featuring works of third and fourth grade students from After-school Arts, a First United Methodist Church Fine Arts Ministry at Lincoln School, through April 28, Ellie’s Place, Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

ICC’s 51st Annual Faculty Art Exhibit and Student Art Exhibit, through May 10, Gallery 336B for faculty exhibit and Performing Arts Center Gallery for student exhibit, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5113.

Chakaia Booker exhibit, April 22-May 17, Bradley University’s Hartmann Center Gallery. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 677-2989.

Graphic Design Portfolio Exhibition, May 1-8, Prairie Center for the Arts, 1506 SW Washington St. Reception: 6-8 p.m. May 3. Call 677-2989.

BFA Exhibition by Amy Trompeter and Katheryn Wehrman, May 1-8, Prairie Center for the Arts, 1506 SW Washington St. Reception: 6-8 p.m. May 3. Call 677-2989.

MFA Exhibition by Alexandra Dupont and Dylan Roberts, May 1-10, Bradley’s Heuser Art Gallery. Reception: 5-7 p.m. May 10. Call 677-2989.

"Historic Art Inspired by Local History," Peoria Historical Society art and artifacts exhibit, May 3-29, Peoria Public Library's main branch, 107 NE Monroe. Free. Call 674-1921 or visit www.peoriahistoricalsociety.org.

Peoria Art Guild Members Show, May 3-31, Peoria Art Guild, 203 Harrison St. Opening reception: 5-9 p.m. May 3. Visit www.peoriaartguild.org.

“Where the Wild Things Glow” and “Wonder of Lines,” art of Hua Nian, May 3-June 9. Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free admission. First Friday Open House: 5-8:30 p.m. May 3. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

"History Thru Art," Peoria Historical Society's 55th annual Rennick art show, May 4-27, Peoria Riverfront Museum auditorium. Opening reception fundraiser: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 3; tickets $50. For fundraiser event tickets, visit www.peoriahistoricalsociety.org. Exhibit admission is free. Call 674-1921.

Special events

34th annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Spring Celebration, through May 17, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. Schedule available at www.springcelebration.org.

Peoria Symphony Guild Musical Monday, featuring conductor George Stelluto presenting the multi-media presentation “New York,” 10 a.m. April 22, PSO Cube, 101 State St. Coffee: 9:30 a.m. Admission: free/Guild members; $5/non-members. Call 671-1096.

FUSE Bradley Interactive Media, interactive art show of creative student work plus hands-on exhibits for children and adults, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27, Peoria Riverfront Museum lobby and boardroom. Free admission day. Call 686-7000.

Music

Peoria Municipal Band is seeking new instrumentalists and vocalists to perform during the 2019 summer season. If interested, contact David Vroman, band conductor at 677-2605 or by email at dvroman@bradley.edu.

Flutist Sami Junnonen and pianist Tatiana Shustova, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

Peoria Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Student Concert, “Music Moves!”, featuring winner of Peoria Symphony Guild Young Artist Competition, 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. April 23, Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $5/students. Visit www.peoriasymphony.org or call 671-1096.

Illinois Central College Hard Bop Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m. April 23, Lecture/Recital Hall, Room 127F, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

Bradley Women's Choir, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Admission: $5/general public; free/students. Call 677-2601.

John Davis Choral Festival, 10 a.m. April 26, Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

Youth Music Illinois, 7:30 p.m. April 26 and 2 p.m. April 28, Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $20/general public; $15/seniors; $8/students. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

Peoria Symphony Orchestra presents “Great Cities: New York,” featuring pianist Geoffrey Duce, 7:30 p.m. April 27, Civic Center Theater. Tickets start at $25; $10/students. Visit www.peoriasymphony.org or call 671-1096.

Apostolic Christian LifePoints Gospel Sing, 5:45 p.m. April 27, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Free. Visit http://www.aclifepoints.org/GospelSing.asp.

Bradley Symphonic Winds and Band, 3 p.m. April 28, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

Metamora High School Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m. April 28; Illinois Central College Hard Bop Jazz Band, 7:15 p.m.; Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/Central Illinois Jazz Society members, $10/non-members, free/students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 692-5330.

Orpheus Club of Peoria Spring Concert, 3 p.m. April 28, First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road. Tickets: $5 at the door. Call 692-5330.

Illinois Central College Concert Choir, 7:30 p.m. April 29, Lecture/Recital Hall, Room 127F, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

Bradley Honor Band, 7:30 p.m. April 30, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

International Jazz Day, part of Gerald Brookhart Arts in Education Spring Celebration, featuring area student bands including the Peoria Jazz AllStars. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.April 30, Peoria County Courthouse Plaza, Downtown Peoria. Free.

Bradley String Chamber Music, 7:30 p.m. May 1, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

Bradley Chorale and Chamber Singers Spring Concert, 7 p.m. May 2, Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 NE Randolph Ave. Free-will offering. Call 676-4609.

Peoria Area Civic Chorale presents “A Little Night Music,” featuring special guest Dmitri German. 7:30 p.m. May 3, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Also 7:30 p.m. May 4. Tickets: $20/adults; $8/students. Visit www.peoriacivicchorale.org or call 693-6725.

Bradley Jazz Ensembles, 7:30 p.m. May 3, Bob Michel Student Center. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

Bradley Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. May 4, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

Theater

"Sense and Sensibility," presented by Bradley University Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m. April 25-27 and May 2-4, 2 p.m. April 28 and May 5, Hartmann Center, 1423 St. James Ave. Tickets: $18/adults; $16/seniors; $8/students. Call 677-2650 or visit www.bradley.edu/theatre.

“Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour, Ameren Broadway Series, 7:30 p.m. April 25-26, Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $40-$70. Call 673-3200.

"Lost in Yonkers," presented by River Valley Players, 6:30 p.m. April 27 and May 4, 12:30 p.m. April 28 and May 5, 7;30 p.m. May 3, St. John's Community Center, 1301 Second St., Henry. Tickets: $19/Friday show only; $35/Saturday and Sunday performances with meals. Call 238-7878.

"You Can't Get There From Here," 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 and May 3-4, Macomb Community Theatre, 10414 E. 1200th St., Macomb. Tickets: $10/adults; $8/seniors and students ages 13 and older; $6/children ages 12 and younger. Call 837-1828.

“Caution! Directors at Play: ICC Advanced Directing Class Student Directed One-Act Plays,” presented by Illinois Central College Theatre Program, 7 p.m. May 1, Lecture/Recital Hall, Room 127F, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

"A Chorus Line," 7:30 p.m. May 3-4 and 9-10 and 2 p.m. May 5 and 12, Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University. Tickets: $20/adults; $15/ages 20 and younger. Call 688-4473 or visit www.peoriaplayers.org.

Book clubs

Mature Readers Book Club, 2:15 p.m. April 24, “The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers (and their Muses)” by Terri-Lynne DeFino, Humana Guidance Center, Westlake Plaza.

Walk-n-Talk Book Club, 9:45 a.m. April 25, "Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War" by Mary Roach, Dunlap Public Library parking lot, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Book 'Em Mystery Readers Book Club, 2 p.m. April 28, "Look Alive Twenty Five" by Janet Evanovich, Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.