Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

May 5: Double Dare Live!, 7 p.m., theater. Tickets: $29-87.

May 8-12: Cirque du Soleil Crystal — A Breakthrough Ice Experience, 7:30 p.m. May 8-11, 4 p.m. May 11 and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. May 12, arena. Tickets: $47-118.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "Perfect Little Planet," “Stars Over Peoria,” “Uniview: To the Moon & Beyond," and "Solar Superstorms."

Exhibitions: "American Decoy: The Invention" and "10 Medical Inventions That Changed the World."

Giant Screen Theater: Daily educational films: BBC Earth and OceanX Media's "Oceans 3D: Our Blue Planet" and "Superpower Dogs 3D." "Avengers: End Game," through May 16. "Apollo 11: First Steps," opens May 18,.

Special events: May 4: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pollinator Family Day, lobby, free. May 8: Senior Morning Lecgture Series, "Apollo 11," 10-11 a.m., free. May 11: Cabernet & Clay, Wheel Thrown Party, 6:30-9 p.m., ages 21 and older.

Comedy



Jukebox Comedy Club, 3527 W. Farmington Road; May 3-4: Etta May; May 10-11: Erica Clark. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; May 3-4: Mike Armstrong; May 11: Christine Stedman. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Special Events

Wheels O' Time Museum, 1710 W. Woodside Drive, Dunlap; May 4: 11 a.m.-noon, LeTournea Historical Marker dedication ceremony; May 5: noon-5 p.m., demonstration of Cushman-Powered Micro Midget car. Call 243-9020.

Peoria German-American Society's Maifest, noon-6 p.m. May 5, Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Admission: free; dinner: $10.

Train Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11, Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City. Admission: $9/adults; $6/children ages 3-12; $7seniors; free/children ages 2 and younger.

"An Evening of Jazz," presented by Peoria Jazz AllStars, 7 p.m. May 10, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., silent auction begins at 7 p.m., followed by performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10/at the door. Funds raised go toward student's feature travel fund.

Music

Live at the Five Spot, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 3: Cousin Eddie (lite rock); May 10: Lizzi Neal Band (blues/rock). members/$8; public/$12.

Night life

Bernardi's Pub, 12200 N. Brentfield Drive, Dunlap; May 11: Mike Cheesman, 7-10 p.m.

Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; May 7: Lucius; May 11: My Posse in Effect: A Tribute to the Beastie Boys; May 12: Railroad Earth; May 14: Gangstagrass; May 17: Paul Thorn; May 18: Pedro the Lion.

East Peoria American Legion, 100 Legion St., East Peoria; May 4: Southern Comfort; May 11: Fabulous Hoedads.

Jimmy Earp’s Hideaway, 1507 S. Laramie St.; 8 p.m. Thursdays: Jimmy Earp House Band.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse, 110 SW Jefferson St.; live piano bar 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap, 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive; May 3: Wilanna Vogel on the accordion; May 10: Wilanna Vogel on the accordion.



Martini’s on Water Street, 212 SW. Water St.; May 4: The Parke; May 10: Pocket Mouse; May 11: Unhandsome Devils. Music 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Monarch Music Hall, 8102 N. University St.: May 3: Motionless in White and Atreyu; May 4: Dirty Heads: May 6: Frank Turner and Shovels & Rope; May 17: Colter Wall.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North, 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.

Schnucks Knoxville Crossing, 1005 Centerway Drive; May 4: Mike Cheesman, 6-9 p.m.