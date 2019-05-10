1. The Peoria Jazz AllStars' 26th annual gala fundraiser will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

2. The 2019 More Than Pink Walk steps off at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Metro Centre with the opening ceremony at 7:40 a.m. The site opens at 7 a.m. Entry fee is $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 12 and younger. Go to komenmemorial.org.

3. The Peoria Heights Fine Art Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tower Park in Peoria Heights. There will be art demonstrations, a children’s festival, vendors, live music and food. Buses will be available for transporting patrons from the More Than Pink Walk at the Metro Center to Peoria Heights. A portion of the proceeds from local businesses and exhibiting artists will be donated to Art for a Cure for the Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate.

4. The Prairie Wind Ensemble presents its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College, East Peoria Campus. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students over 18 and seniors and free for students 18 and younger. Visit www.artsaticc.com/tickets or call 694-5136.

5. Take your mom to the Peoria Zoo for Mother's Day. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All mothers will get in for the $6.75 child's admission rate.