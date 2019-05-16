CHILLICOTHE — For the 19th year in a row, the small city of Chillicothe will quadruple in population over the Memorial Day weekend.

The colorful tents of about 20,000 music-loving campers will soon spring up around Three Sisters Park just south of town for the annual Summer Camp Music Festival. The annual event spans four days from May 23-26, starting Thursday with a "pre-party" and ending Monday morning with a mass exodus.

More than 180 musical acts will perform on nine different stages, including three days of popular camp stalwarts moe. and Umphrey's McGee. The schedule is bursting with an eclectic mix of nearly non-stop live music ranging from folk, rap, and blues to the latest in rock and electronic dance music. Some notable headliners performing this year include Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, STS9, Zeds Dead, and Big Gigantic plus Blues Traveler and the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. A full schedule is available here: summercampfestival.com/schedule/

But the festival isn't just about music and camping. There are hands-on workshops, artists, art galleries and installations, craft and food vendors and plenty of beer.

A new attraction this year is an online contest for a chance to hang out with Chicago-area native Ethan Cutcosky, one of the stars of the popular Showtime dramedy "Shameless." A perennial Summer Camp enthusiast, Cutcosky will be showcasing his clothing brand, Khaotic Collective, in the festival's Vibe Village. Four winners will get to spend some time with the TV star, and maybe even play some bags with him. For more information on the contest, visit campfire.summercampfestival.com/hangwithethan/

Three-day passes are still available for $249.50 and include admission on Friday and three days of camping. Pre-party passes for Thursday are $45.00. One-day passes for Sunday are $75.00. There are also various VIP upgrade packages available. For more information on tickets, visit summercampfestival.com/tickets/. A downloadable app is available here: summercampfestival.com/about/download-the-app/