WASHINGTON — The 1,020-seat Caterpillar Performing Arts Center inside Five Points Washington has been a busy entertainment venue since Five Points opened in 2007.

But the theater has never been the site of an entertainment series hosted by Five Points. Until now.

The inaugural Live @ Five Points Show Series will be introduced Thursday, June 6, at a premiere party at Five Points that will feature a red carpet entrance at the south end of the multipurpose facility, photos of series acts and a short video about the series that will be shown at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

There is no admission charge for the party, there will be free popcorn, and attendees can get a discount code for 20 percent off a ticket for a selected series show. Party festivities will begin at 7 p.m.

"Most of the shows in the Performing Arts Center through the years have been rentals. We've hosted a few shows each year. This is the first time we've put together a series of shows," said Shae Harris, Five Points sales and marketing manager.

Branded as "small town charm, big city entertainment," the Live @ Five Points series will open July 27 with the second annual Five Points Summer Jam for St. Jude Runs Music Festival featuring Smithfield, Teddy Robb, Aileeah Colgan and the Blank Stairs.

The festival will be outdoors on the Five Points grounds, but will move inside into the Performing Arts Center if the weather is bad.

Three other shows in the 2019-2020 Live @ Five Points series have been announced:

* Aug. 24: The Rat Pack Is Back!, a Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. tribute group, will perform.

* Oct. 26: Comedian Steve Trevino will present his national touring show, "Til' Death."

* Dec. 21: The Midtown Men, original Broadway cast members of "Jersey Boys," will perform holiday hits 60's style.

Pre-show events are scheduled each of those three nights.

A "big-time country artist" will perform in January as part of the series.

"There will be an announcement about that soon," Harris said.

The Heartland Festival Orchestra, Peoria Area Civic Chorale and Peoria Ballet Company, which call Five Points home, will have shows in the series.

Earlier this year, Five Points re-launched a fundraising drive that gives theater patrons an opportunity to purchase a seat in the Performing Arts Center for $1,000 and name it in honor of a family member, friend or business.

Revenue from "Raise the Curtains" drive donations will be used to update equipment in the Performing Arts Center.

Five Points officials are hoping the publicity generated by Live @ Five Points series will give the "Raise the Curtain" drive a boost.

As of last week, 482 seats were available to be purchased. A seating chart outside the Performing Arts Center contains the names of honorees.

For information on the Live @ Five Points series and membership in a Sneak Peak Club that gives members the first chance at series event tickets and series discounts, go to www.fivepointswashington.org and click on "Events."

To purchase a theater seat in the "Raise the Curtains" drive, contact theater manager Brian Garnant at 444-8600.

