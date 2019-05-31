These transactions, recorded the week of May 20, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.



PEORIA COUNTY

6440 N. Allen Road, Unit 58, Peoria: Jill D. Hurst to Brandi Buchner, $78,000.

912 E. Corrington Ave., Peoria: Thomas M. and Jeanine L. Wester to Josiah C. and Michelle R. Arington, $80,000.

1617 N. Peoria Ave., 2134 N. Delaware Ave. and 811 NE Perry Ave., Peoria: Thomas and Sarah S. Keane to Malecha Leasing LLC, $87,500.

4806 W. Middle Road, Peoria: Todd A. Hackett to Matthew R. Hackett, $90,000.

1209 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Adam R. Johnson to Cheyenne Harr, $93,000.

2714 W. Gilbert Ave., Peoria: Colleen J. Costello to David Bond, $94,900.

14 Lauterbach Drive, Bartonville: Terry C. Knapp to William Jr. and Shannon Baldock, $97,000.

5412 N. Nottingham Place, Peoria: Cody L. and Ashley S. Holm to Jason and Amber Veazy, $103,500.

510 E. Cypress St., Elmwood: James J. McCoy and Kathy L. Schaeffer to Gwenyth Naftzger, $106,000.

3804 N. St Michael Ave., Peoria: Earl B. Wamack, Cindy A. Wamack, Jeannette C. Wamack and Karen J. Briggs to Rhylander D. Phillips, $107,000.

4409 W. Castleton Road, Peoria: Daniel Esquivel to Jorge and LaQueena Perez, $108,000.

5611 W. Overland Pass, Peoria: Chester S. and Jason E. Payne to John W. Scudder, $108,000.

3321 W. King James Road, Peoria: Vinita Navani to Taylor Sommer, $109,500.

303 E. Essex St., Glasford: Todd Huber to Taylor D. Wood, $110,000.

1206 S. Apache Lane, Peoria: Sally A. Wood to Richard and Barbara J. Martin, $115,500.

1325 W. Sunnyview Drive, Peoria: Phillip A. and Jennifer Horstmann to Karen M. Todd, $118,000.

4108 N. Chelsea Place, Peoria: Sarah E. Gilmore to Jordan Pietrowski and Jacob A. Cone, $119,000.

4009 N. Hawthorne Place, Peoria: Eric J. Biesecker to Justin L. and Heidi E. Hutchison, $119,000.

914 W. Northcrest Ave., Peoria: John and Marie Achterberg to Susan Skinner, $120,000.

3731 N. Vincent Ave., Peoria Heights: Sue A. McWhirter, Gary M. Davis and Kathleen A. Davis to Joshua Lambert and Julie A. Fischer, $123,000.

7007 N. Willow Wood Drive, Peoria: Leonard and Donna R. Kauffman to Leslie Hymbaugh, $127,000.

2908 W. Wardcliffe Drive, Peoria: Scott and Corinne E. Brosamer to Westin R. Joos and Stevie J. Hawkins, $127,300.

234 N. Harrison St., Bartonville: Ryant and Shelby Lambie to Nicolas Colver and Devri L. Deske Colver, $127,500.

1011 N. Stanley Drive, Chillicothe: Mary Lou Price to Judith A. Starnes, $128,000.

4569 N. Thornhill Drive, Peoria: Becca W. Wagner to Lauren and Lisa Olszewski, $129,000.

1534 W. Queens Court Road, Peoria: Ryan and Austin Samsel to Dwayne and Heather Cox, $138,000.

1710 W. Sunflower St., Dunlap: Radha K. Chathadi and Kalyan Sharma to Timothy J. Saruwatari and Allison Vartanian, $142,000.

617 N. Pekin Lane, Hanna City: Leslie D. and Vicki J. Davison to Nicholas R. and Kattie L. Groeper, $164,000.

1011 W. Greenfield Drive, Peoria: Brian J. Schlatter to Cartus Financial Corp., $167,000.

1011 W. Greenfield Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Trinidad Rodriguez and Marissa A. Arevalo, $167,000.

4228 W. Richards Way, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Derrick and Brianne M. McManis, $170,000.

3706 W. Saymore Lane, Peoria: Robert K. and Mary A. Smith to Valerie T. Kale, $170,000.

5520 N. Deerfield Court, Peoria: James H. Jr. and Stephanie L. Powell to Matthew J. Kauppinen, $172,000.

1413 W. Woodside Drive, Dunlap: Steven D. and Karen S. Frank to Jerry and Rebecca Hahn, $180,000.

4612 S. Canterbury Court, Mapleton: Sandra C. Spengler to Donald L. and Rosemary M. Pierson, $180,000.

11217 N. Oakwood Drive, Peoria: Susan L. Skinner to Jennifer Schuck, $194,500.

12309 N. Wood Ridge Court, Dunlap: Randy R. and Kathleen M. Stueve to Gary and Judith Eyler, $205,000.

11127 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Troy M. Jr. and Treslyn M. Doetch to Mark and Kathryn Butcher, $208,900.

14909 N. Fruitland Lane, Chillicothe: Jerry R. and Kathleen A. Hayes to Cecil L. and Diane L. Wyman, $210,000.

3511 W. Brenwick Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to James M. and Joy A. McQuillan, $232,500.

5012 S. Sir Lionel Court, Mapleton: Alex and Jodi S. Reid to Adam M. Pennington, $235,000.

7316 N. Edgewild Drive, Peoria: Scott E. and Lynn A. Rutherford to Paul S.K. Wang and Britt Marie A. Lorenzen Wang, $250,000.

12052 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Andrew and Audra Feinholz, $265,000.

14914 W. Windsong Drive, Brimfield: Bradley A. and Amber L. Burgess to Nicholas and Krystal Zinser, $268,000.

6212 N. Lauren Lane, Peoria: Christel Loyd to Jerry L. and Sara J. Sweet, $275,000.

1201 E. Duryea Ave., Peoria Heights: MSM Group LLC to Howard L. Herman, $285,000.

15015 W. Carlton Court, Brimfield: Richard R. and Candis L. Alford to Scott M. and Corinne E. Brosamer, $295,000.

2625 W. Carlisle Lane, Dunlap: Jennifer Schuck to Matthew and Leah Santee, $297,000.

5315 N. Rothmere Drive, Peoria: David and Teresa Lane to Andrew F. and Debra K. Ledeboer, $312,000.

709 S. Sara Court, Dunlap: Mark A. and Gretchen B. Michelet to Nathan R. and Dorota A. Weber, $328,500.

13326 N. Route 40, Dunlap: Gerald and Teresa McCann to Keith T. and Kellee T. Bosecker, $385,000.

812 W. Bridgetowne Court, Dunlap: Ronald W. and Michelle M. Palinkas to NuCompass Mobility Services Inc., $438,500.

812 W. Bridgetowne Court, Dunlap: NuCompass Mobility Services Inc. to Mathew P. and Britt N. Anderson, $438,500.

5182 N. Prospect Road, Peoria: Judith K. McCord to Jennifer Riven, $985,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

207 Albert St., Washington: William L. and Mariah L. Washburn to Ashleigh J. Melton, $83,500.

1020 Lincoln Road, Marquette Heights: Kevin L. McMullen to Jeremy Gasser, $90,000.

600 Lincoln St., Washington: Mark and Lisa Glendinning to Cartus Financial Corp., $96,000.

204 W. Catalina Drive, Washington: Mark H. and Carrie L. Widmer to Gary M. and Vickie G. Benisch, $100,000.

926 Joliet Road, Marquette Heights: David C. and Cynthia G. Meinders to Robert W. Rogers, $100,000.

1500 Hilltop Drive, Pekin: Robert Zoubek to Charles D. and Donna J. Underwood, $114,000.

227 W. Glen St., East Peoria: Emily Carter and Nathan J. Folger to Cartus Financial Corp., $114,900.

227 W. Glen St., East Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Kenneth W. and Diana L. Kozlowski, $114,900.

128 Lexington Drive, East Peoria: Mark R. and Deanna F. Roman to Cartus Financial Corp., $150,000.

128 Lexington Drive, East Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Daryl and Dale Dibler, $150,000.

1904 Fieldstone, Washington: Brian J. Monge to Andrew Higgins and Airen Kuster Higgins, $165,000.

119 N. Maple Ave., Morton: Kyle and Kathryn M. Endress to Cartus Financial Corp., $167,000.

17368 Red Shale Hill Road, Pekin: Harold S. and Brenda C. Tisdale to Brent Look, $187,500.

1338 Austin Ave., Washington: Daryle J. Ege and Sara Jo Murphy-Ege to Cartus Financial Corp., $198,500.

21718 Connell Road, Tremont: Steven A. and Lisa J. Rager to Cartus Financial Corp., $225,645.

21718 Connell Road, Tremont: Cartus Financial Corp. to Chad M. and Amanda L. Malueg, $225,645.

504 North St., Washington: Kay L. Curley, Brenda G. Dallas, Deborah S., Geoffrey A. and Michael J. Lucas to Daniel L. and Heather L. Howell, $230,000.

512 W. Bittersweet Road, Washington: Phylana D. Ladd to Michael T. Ragan, $240,000.

117 Shadow Creek, Washington: Reynaldo J. and Ann Agama to Stephen K. and Lori A. Woodard, $332,500.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 8, Bailey-Hartter Subdivision, Eureka: Marjorie S. Bachman to Joy Hangartner, $80,000.

Lot 13 and Lot 14 and part of Lot 12, Maplewood Subdivision, Block 14, Gibson's Addition to Original Town, El Paso: Norma E. Haas to Margaret Koos, $82,500.

204 S. Walnut St., Eureka: Cale E. Neff to Whitley N. Gregoire and Jonathan W. Jones, $90,000.

Lot 18, Legel's Second Addition, Roanoke: Weston J. and Taylor Stork to Dawn Anderson, $95,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Lela M. Foss to William E. and Nancy I. Andrews, $110,000.

Lot 7 and Lot 8, Block 19, Kipp and Davison's Addition, Minonk: Brian M. Greenland to Jason A. and Kari L. Rockwell, $142,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Ralph E. Noe Jr. to Rodney A. Noe, $178,000.

415 Mackenzie Place, Metamora: Cartus Financial Corp. to Nicole McGill and Jackson Roach, $182,000.

105 Bittersweet Ave., Gernantown Hills: Michelle M. Largent to Matthew J. and Mary A. Willis, $198,500.

306 Santa Fe Trail, Metamora: Leo B. and Cynthia A. Farmer to Joel A. and Alisha M. Brown, $250,000.

1501 County Road 800 North, Eureka: John M. and Rae J. Wilbanks to Craig D. Blunier, $330,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Lee A. Hinrichs to Jeffrey D. Kolb, $882,050.