Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

June 21: Bill Gaither & Gaither Vocal Band, 7 p.m., theater. Tickets: $29.50, $39.50, and $72.50.

June 22: Central Illinois Pet Palooza, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., exhibit hall. Admission: $5; free/kids under 12 (pets welcome).

June 27: Styx, 7:30 p.m., theater. Tickets: $29.50, $59.50, $74, $99.50, $149.50.

June 29: Peoria Prowlers Roller Derby, 6 p.m., exhibit hall. Tickets: $10.50/in advance; $13/at the door; $15.75/VIP front row (advance only).

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "Perfect Little Planet"; “Stars Over Peoria”; “Uniview: To the Moon & Beyond"; and "We Are Astronomers," narrated by David Tennant. Deep Space Planetarium Concert Series: 8 p.m. June 29 — Suit & Tie Guy, Cory Flanigan and Juggable Offense.

Exhibitions: "The Art of the Brick: The World's Most Elaborate Display of LEGO® Art," through Sept. 2.

Giant Screen Theater: Daily educational films: "Superpower Dogs 3D" and "Apollo 11: First Steps." "D-Day: Normandy 1944," through June 30. Summer Blockbusters: "Jaws," 6:30 p.m. June 21; "Jurassic Park," 6:30 p.m. June 22; "Raiders of the Lost Ark," 6:30 p.m. June 23. Miyazaki Fest: June 29 — noon, "Princess Mononoke"; 2:30 p.m., "Kiki's Delivery Service"; 5 p.m., "Howl's Moving Castle," 15th Anniversary; and 7:30 p.m., "Spirited Away." "Spider-Man: Far From Home," July 2-18.

Special events: June 22: Summer Solstice Yoga, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sun Plaza; June 29: LEGO Brick Building Challenge, 2-4 p.m.; June 29: GeekFest: Cosplay, Filmfest & More, 5:30-10 p.m.

Comedy

Jukebox Comedy Club: 3527 W. Farmington Road; June 21-22 — April Macie; June 27-29 — Jacqueline Novak. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits: 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; June 22 — Yuk Off Summer Comedy Showcase. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Special Events

Metamora Old Settlers Days: June 21-22, Park on the Square, Metamora.

Olde English Faire: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 21-23, Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City. Admission: $10/ages 13 and older; $6/ages 3-12; free/ages 2 and younger; $1 discount for dressing in full garb. Parking: $5/cash.

Music

Live at the Five Spot: Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 21: Ed & Judy Howard featuring Ava (R&B, rock, pop); June 28: 5th Annual Harmonica Invitational with backing band The Tempest Blues Band. Admission: members/$8; public/$12.

Music in the Square Concert Series: P.S. Jazz, 7 p.m., June 21; Stevens Square, Princeville. Bring lawn chairs.

Super Stolie: 10 a.m. June 21, Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville.

Kentuckiana Opry with Kim Bolin: 8 p.m. June 22, Kentuckiana Kampground and Opry, Hopedale. Admission: $8/adults, $2/children.

David Hoffman and Friends: 7-8:30 p.m. June 27, CEFCU Center Stage, Peoria riverfront. The free summer jazz programs are sponsored by CEFCU, the Peoria Park District and the Central Illinois Jazz Society.

Peoria Heights Community Band concert: 7 p.m. June 25, Tower Park, Peoria Heights. Guest conductor: George Graves. Free. Bring lawn chairs.

Kentuckiana Opry with Ken Honecker: 8 p.m. June 29, Kentuckiana Kampground and Opry, Hopedale. Admission: $8/adults, $2/children.

2019 Summer Concert Series: Peoria Pops Swing Band, 6-8 p.m. June 30, Washington Park, Rotary Shelter, Washington. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Night life

Castle Theatre: 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; June 28: The Wild Feathers.

Cyd's in the Park: Donovan Park, 5805 N. Knoxville Ave.; June 22: Harlan, Meister & Mitts, 5:30-9 p.m.

East Peoria American Legion: 100 Legion St., East Peoria; June 22 and June 29: Night Life Band.

Hungry Moose: 3000 N. Sterling Ave.; June 21: Harlan, Meister & Mitts, 7-10 p.m.

Jimmy Earp’s Hideaway: 1507 S. Laramie St.; 8 p.m. Thursdays: Jimmy Earp House Band.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse: 110 SW Jefferson St.; live piano bar 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap: 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof: 7601 N. Harker Drive; June 21: Rathskeller Brummers polka brass band; June 28: Wilanna Vogel on accordion.

Martini’s On Water: 212 SW Water St.; June 21: Johnny Quest; June 22: Dennis and the Bad Decisions. Music 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North: 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple: 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.