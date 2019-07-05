BARTONVILLE — Though Tyroni's Pizza is quite the local institution, with a busy parking lot most lunch hours, I'd only ever been there before to sample their buffet.

It's a reliable choice, but there's a whole menu lurking with equally nice options, as we found during a recent visit to 5908 Adams Street.

Dinner was quieter than lunch, at least on a weekday. There was a short lag in being seated, perhaps because of more vigorous take-out traffic, but otherwise service was attentive and businesslike in a sparsely-filled dining room.

Though beer and wine were available, we stuck to soft drinks ($2.65) which arrived promptly. There are plenty of appetizers to share as well, from toasted ravioli to nachos and flatbread pizzas. But knowing that we were going to be carb-heavy on our dinners from the menu of pastas, sandwiches and pizzas, we headed straight to the main course.

My wife's pepperoni calzone ($9.60) was enormous on its plate, with a crisp and almost flaky exterior and a piping-hot interior, alongside a cup of marinara to dip pieces of it. Eventually it'd been whittled down by half, enough to fit in a take-home container.

Our other entrees came with soup-or-salad choices. Another friend who joined us had a trip to the salad bar, which offered a solid, if compact, series of choices. I opted for a cup of the Tuscan beef, a savory tomato-based soup chock full of beans, carrots and onions, and accompanied by a breadstick. A bowl of it would be divine in cold weather.

Our friend had the chicken marinara ($14.60), with strips of grilled chicken adorning the pasta and sauce.

My spaghetti ($12.65) with meat sauce is a reliable standby, a stick-to-your-ribs choice with a bit of zip to the chunky red sauce and plenty in a serving for some leftovers. The garlic bread with it was nicely buttered and with a good garlic flavor — more than the diffident shake of garlic salt some places will label as the side.