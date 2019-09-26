GALESBURG — You wouldn't necessarily imagine this west-central Illinois city drawing people from Peoria, Macomb and even Iowa for lunches and dinners.

Yet apparently folks from each have made regular-enough treks to make an impression on the staff at Koreana.

The small restaurant at 323 E. Main Street has reason enough to draw them in — whether it's visitors looking for something a little different, or for something comfortingly familiar.

Either way, there aren't many other Korean restaurants that come to mind in this part of downstate, so this is a bit of a destination.

That it's family-run is no secret, especially as we came in and an adorable child of a staff member was playing — livening up the atmosphere quite a bit.

When we entered for a late lunch on a recent weekend, our hostess offered to keep the lunch buffet ($9.95) running if we wanted, though we were content to order off the menu.

If a simple fried rice dish, or a basic, savory beef bulgogi entree is all you crave, the menu has you covered. But there are also other options to try that you might not have had before unless you're a devotee of Korean food.

We launched into our meal with a few starters. Kim's egg rolls ($1.50 apiece) offer a light twist on the familiar appetizer, adding some of the savory Korean beef with the rest of the standard fillings people usually expect. The Korean roll, or kimbop, is a slightly different take on a sushi roll. Like the one you're more familiar with, it's vegetables and rice rolled in seaweed, with radish added. You can also get either beef or ham (fully cooked) added in. Ours with ham ($5.95) was a nice change of pace.

My wife had a platter of the japchae with beef, $11.95. The thin sweet potato noodles are tossed with fresh vegetables and beef in a savory sauce. It's an entree we've liked enough to try to duplicate at home, but without quite the same satisfying taste. It and my entree came with a few small communal bowls of condiments to add on — including two kinds of kimchi, the spicy fermented vegetables, and radishes.

I ventured out of my zone of experience and had the bibimbap bowl ($9.95), which covers a healthy scoop of rice with thin-cut carrots and zucchini, sauteed greens, bean sprouts, a fried egg and pieces of beef. A fiery pepper paste comes alongside to add as well. When mixed up, it's a reminder that many colors of food together in a meal not only make it more healthy but add layers of texture and flavor.

The accompanying cup of soup — I chose egg drop — was also savory without being as cloyingly thick as some.

One more tiny note that warmed our hearts: The owners wear community pride on their sleeves, with art — some of it for sale — on display from local photographers throughout the restaurant.