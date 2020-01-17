These transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 6, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.



PEORIA COUNTY

2914 W. Brookside Drive, Peoria: Susan H. Cody to M4 Properties LLC, $78,000.

4503 N. Independence Ave., Peoria: Lindsay Doyle to Jacob and Ashley Barringer, $96,500.

216 S. Segler Lane, Bartonville: Brandon and Tiffany Rodgers to Faith E. Turner, $97,000.

2615 W. Richmond Ave., West Peoria: Donald W. and Janet L. Bryant to David Munson, $99,000.

415 W. Florence Ave., Peoria: David Lucas to Danielle Lavin, $107,500.

3405 W. King James Road, Peoria: William J. Heaver to Pamela S. Cochran, $109,000.

2524 W. Sherman Ave., Peoria: Jessica L. Bulfer to Carol Wilson, $115,000.

12028 N. Riverview Road, Chillicothe: Carl E. and Mary J. Moon to Coy A. and Becky L. Rodgers, $118,000.

1023 N. Elmwood Ave., Peoria: Jacob T. and Allison M. Turner to Jeffery C. and Lori Holt, $124,900.

3536 W. Saymore Lane, Peoria: Dolores A. McGowan to Michael and Rebecca Aldredge, $130,000.

215 S. Cramer Road, Trivoli: Brian Smith to Keith A. Joos Jr., $132,000.

5101 W. Timbervue Court, Peoria: Viston D. and Laurie M. Batey to Joseph and Cassandra Batey, $135,000.

6808 N. Kimberly Drive, Peoria: Harry T. and Diane J. Johnson to Debra Proctor, $138,000.

1929 W. Teton Drive, Peoria: Joan K. Parker to Jerome R. Ivie, $142,000.

1524 W. Cloverdale Road, Chillicothe: Christian E. and Rose M. Bachman to Danielle R. Hibberd, $165,000.

4507 W. Claredda Court, Peoria: Caliber Home Loans Inc. and Hudson Homes Management LLC to Araceli Lear, $173,000.

9746 W. Guinivere Drive, Mapleton: Russel and Karen Hewit to Joseph R. and Rachel N. Roderick, $173,500.

1111 & 1113 E. Moneta Ave., Peoria Heights: Bradley C. Stegall to Rsb09 Properties LLC, $195,000.

10602 S. Lightbody Road, Glasford: Philip J. Alvey to Matthew and Vicki Diebel, $250,000.

9918 N. Blacksoil Lane, Peoria: Brian G. Turner to Susan Osborn and Stephanie Simmons, $257,500.

141 W. Coventry Lane, Peoria: Patrick R. and Heather Donnelly to Frances M. Jr. and Kelli J. Schachtrup, $315,000.

16345 W. Wieland Road, Glasford: Gloria Overturf and Kathleen M. Robinson to Beau A. and Lisa D. Deppermann, $421,800.

8211 N. Hale Ave., Peoria: Philip Lamb Builder Co. to Lamb Builders Inc., $430,000.

12708 W. Glasford-Canton Road, Glasford: Marci M. Shoff to Rodney M. and Catherine M. Voss, $806,715.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

206 Shady Lane, East Peoria: Nicholas G. and Stephanie H. Fidler to Chelsea Britton and Cody Nute, $81,000.

1471 Valle Vista Blvd., Unit 5, Pekin: Bruce D. and Charlene J. Whitmore to Margaret R. Curry, $87,500.

307 James Pkwy., Washington: Sharon L. Leifheit to Suzanne E. Schone, $98,600.

116 Douglas Road, Marquette Heights: Daniel and Sarah R. Hiles to Courtney Linville, $99,900.

1112 Charlotte St., Pekin: Connie R. Pratt to Larry Sayles, $105,000.

1704 Heisel Ave., Pekin: Alice M. Cleer to Lisa M. Regan, $110,000.

722 Joliet Road, Marquette Heights: McClanahan Properties LLC to Justin and Angela Hoffman, $110,500.

106 Lotus Lane, Washington: Robert W. Jr. and Rachel M. Caudle to Jodi Brooks and Shawn Daugherty, $114,000.

216 Robert St., East Peoria: Gary B. and Andrea Fugitt to Breanna Helmantoler, $114,900.

136 N. Illinois Ave., Morton: Brian L. and Cassandra S. Geiger to Jack Cook Jr., $115,000.

821 Highview Road, East Peoria: Michael Kern to Pinnacle Rental Properties LLC, $119,000.

225 W. Clark St., Morton: Ryan L. and Sarah L. Knuppel to Joshua and Mylissa Carstens, $125,000.

502 S. Sixth St., Pekin: Daniel and Charlet M. McGovern to Evan G. Sturt, $132,900.

231 Cypress St., Pekin: Robert L. and Nancy E. Porter to Kevin and Coleen K. Gregory, $135,000.

304 Barbara Parkway, Washington: William C. Hatfield to Megan Colyar and Michael Pohlson, $135,500.

216 N. Main St., North Pekin: Betty S. Williams to 216 N Main LLC, $140,000.

302 Meadowlark Lane, Washington: Todd Peters to Susan E. Fries, $141,500.

512 High Oak Drive, East Peoria: John C. and Elizabeth A. Kamm to Gary B. and Andrea Fugitt, $156,900.

200 W. Willow Oak Drive, Morton: MR2 Holdings LLC Series Willow Oak to ILMO Oak MHP LLC, $159,000.

21 Marion Court, Pekin: Helen V. Sidell to Kevin and Ann Frank, $162,000.

602 N. Fifth St., Pekin: Randy and Julie Price to Screaming Eagle Properties LLC, $170,000.

1107 Kingsbury Road, Washington: Flippin Out Houses LLC to Justin S. and Rachel R. Yang, $185,000.

512 N. Main St., Washington: R. Case and Elisabeth P. Pudik to Seth A. and Ann J. Klungseth, $215,500.

329 Cottonwood Circle, East Peoria: Robert and Julie O'Donnell to Mary Hoffman and Ronald Reysen, $220,000.

8740 Primrose Court, Manito: Ricky L. and Debra L. Jackson to Byron J. Jr. and Suzanne L. Adcock, $225,000.

2 Ashwood Lane, Pekin: Judith K. Oltman to Don D. and Mary K. Estes, $229,000.

11281 Skyaire Drive, Green Valley: Aubrey Flynn to David J. and Mary E. Snyder, $230,000.

330 William St., Washington: Preferred Homes Inc. and D&E Homes Inc. to R. Mark Wittekiend, $235,000.

11 Hyde Park Drive, Morton: John C. and Cheryl A. Knobloch to Jordan M. and Sarah C. Williams, $241,000.

16643 Toboggan Ave., Green Valley: Dolland J. Meyers to Scott A. and Michelle L. Price, $278,000.

104 S. Locust St., Delavan: Douglas R. and Denise M. Litwiller to Phillip A. and Cheryl L. Springer, $295,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Christie L. Martis and Jeffrey J. Schaefer to Douglas K. and Cheri L. Frank, $660,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Vacant land, Woodford County: Kyle D. Burch to Robert W. and Tina M. Deetz, $94,000.

310 S. Darst St., Eureka: Devin A. and Leannon E. Carlson to Duane F. and Jean D. Dickey, $108,000.

1176 Sunset Drive, East Peoria: Terri Summers to Martin L. and Amber L. Gray, $135,000.

Lot 5, Lot 6 and Lot 7 and part of Outlot A, Walnut Groves Estates, Eureka: Tyler L. and Abigail J. Getz to Alig Properties and Investments LLC, $160,000.

221 Karagen Circle, Germantown Hills: Lonnie L. and Joy M. Beckwith to Stewart and Danielle Snodgrass, $235,000.

1390 Lourdes Road, Metamora: David J. and Nancy E. Miller to Michael W. and Janet E. Fandel, $235,000.

901 Mulberry Court, Germantown Hills: Gary E. and Elizabeth M. Hull to James W. Ryan and Shannon M. Wilkins, $441,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Steven Harms to Daryle Wragge, $468,000.