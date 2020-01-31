These transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 20, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.



PEORIA COUNTY

1108 W. Loucks Ave., Peoria: Blake A. Hutter to Lakin Kelly $84,000.

4015 N. Brookside Drive, Peoria: Bruce W. and Valerie Jones to Stephanie Kyle $84,000.

1810 N. Hoyt St., Chillicothe: John E. and Monica Mann to Cassandra Zoss $92,500.

5512 N. Renwood Ave., Peoria: Catherine Rivers to Ruben Rodriguez $94,900.

6204 W. Fairview Road, Peoria: Floyd A. and Elva J. Camp to Nathan Hamilton $105,000.

4018 N. Tomar Ave., Peoria: Austin Youngman to Bryce Colvin $112,000.

2621 N. Kingston Drive, Peoria: Fannie Mae to Adan Arenas and Jaime Castro $115,000.

211 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: Sharon M. Baer to James R. and Jacqueline J. Hadfield $123,500.

1709 W. Sunflower St., Dunlap: Donald B. McElroy to Sara E. McElroy $126,500.

2713 W. Greenbrier Lane, Peoria: Leland and Katie Sanders to Ryan D. Macy $130,000.

215 W. Wynnwood Drive, Peoria: Pamela M. Connell to Valerie E. Clark $132,500.

312 Maplewood Blvd., Dunlap: James H. and Mary Lou Schmidt to Hilary A. Driscoll $136,000.

1111 E. Brookview Lane, Peoria: Kaylee Schooley and Ted Moreland to Kristen J. Vonachen and Matthew F. West $139,900.

13710 W. Sommerfield Road, Hanna City: Steven L. and Angelica Mullens to Antonia Mullens $141,000.

4409 W. Plank Road, Peoria: Michael G. Wilkins to John and Jeffrey J. Ruman $165,000.

4419 W. Plank Road, Peoria: Michael G. Wilkins to John and Jeffrey J. Ruman $165,000.

123 SW Jefferson St., Peoria: Wilmer E. and Norma C.O. Weer to Dominick Leali $185,000.

8919 N. Pioneer Road, Peoria: Prairie Property Group I LP to PNP Young S LLC $225,000.

4128 W. Haley Drive, Peoria: Tony Dean Sr. to Fahd A. Sanany $235,000.

10329 N. Heron Road, Dunlap: Portico Homes LLC to Matthew Wahrenburg $287,000.

7200 N. Wescott Court, Peoria: Adam P. and Megan M. Cunningham to Gang V. Wen and Qi Li $340,000.

11747 N. Bristol Drive, Dunlap: Robert M. and Lisa A. Pfohl to Daniel J. Hopkins and Brenda Rothert $346,000.

21126 N. Princeville Cemetery Road, Princeville: Dennis and Kathleen Masching to Ryan and Shari Menold $355,000.

6223 W. Diversey Court, Edwards: Daniel and Carie Tate to Thiago F. and Tatiana Palhares $355,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1108 S. 11th St., Pekin: Barbara J. Davis and Debra L. Mackert to Donald E. Jr. and Paula McKinsey, $78,000.

205 Bess St., Washington: Steven Emerick to Russell and Jackie Grammer, $82,900.

1806 Victoria Drive, Pekin: Eloise Feuchter to Michelle L. Urfer, $87,000.

116 Raynor St., East Peoria: Timothy A. Creek to Sonja Day, $89,000.

501 W. Fourth St., Delavan: Robert L. Henninger to Diana Christianson and Deanna M. Wood, $94,750.

111 Crestview Road, East Peoria: M4 Properties LLC to Patricia Anglin, $100,000.

1203 Janssen St., Pekin: Pamela A. Anderson to Robert Dietrich and Beth Zimmerman, $107,000.

111 Norwood St., Morton: Eugene Seets to New Horizons Properties LLC Series 111, $107,000.

108 N. Market St., Washington: Gregory P. and Buffy K. Gordon to Jason G. and Darlene Gordon, $110,000.

107 Mabee Ave., East Peoria: Michele J. Straiker to Betty J. Rein, $112,900.

3222 Bloomington Road, East Peoria: Linda S. Ogle and Gary D. Roth to Megan Stanton, $117,000.

1923 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Daniel J. Svendsen to Robert and Carla Jones, $119,900.

511 W. Muller Road, East Peoria: Nicholas and Megan Cripe to Chase Connor and Sean Olinger, $122,250.

2 Olivia Drive, Mackinaw: Ben and Hannah Vetter to Breeanon T. Norrell, $124,900.

504 S. Glen Ave., Morton: Richard E. Jr. and Shannon J. Gaunt to Elijah J. Dixon and Bailee A. Maas, $126,000.

304 S. Monroe St., Mackinaw: Randy J. and Sheryl L. Davis to Janel L. Debord, $128,000.

105 Kickapoo Drive, East Peoria: Donald G. Jr. and Gayle Hidden to Jeremy L.R. Cox and Ashley R. Madden, $129,000.

212 Cobblestone Lane, East Peoria: Daniel A. and Michaela C. Blackburn to Daniel O. and Jaclyn S. Patten, $131,900.

103 George Court, East Peoria: Ann M. Parrish to Christopher and Sara Porter, $132,900.

122 S. Euclid Ave., East Peoria: Tommie L. and Pamela S. Hagan to Joseph C. and Rebekah L. Malaschak, $142,500.

301 E. Polk St., Morton: Rodney P. and Caryle Knuppel to Nathan J. and Ashli M. Jensen, $143,500.

345 S. Nelson Ave., Morton: Shannon M. Frey to Samuel and Angela Dalton, $149,000.

Broadway Road, Morton: Harry L. Schmidgall to Jeffrey A. and Jane D. Kieser and Randy L. and Cynthia K. Schmidgall, $149,080.

3541 Edgewater Drive, Pekin: Norma L. Budke to Timothy B. and Stephanie R. Thompson, $150,000.

404 Valley View Court, East Peoria: Nathaniel and Carissa Brown to Matthew and Tamra D. Kane, $151,900.

1513 Flossmoor Ave., Washington: Erin M. Templeton to Joshua D. Dixon and Megan E. Hargis, $152,500.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Meagan N. Knight to Jacob D. Sutton, $153,000.

King Road, Mackinaw: Clayton Wiegand to Steven C. and Lucille J. Cielocha, $157,500.

354 Lincoln Blvd., North Pekin: Jennifer M. Young to Lucas and Savannah Schultz, $165,000.

101 Lakeview Drive, Morton: Daniel and Megan Garber to Zachary and Kassandra Zobrist, $165,879.

229 Stanley St., Morton: Jason L. and John L. Gallup to Rodney P. and Carlye Knuppel, $169,900.

209 Indian Creek Court, Pekin: John E. and Cathy J. Rauch to Michael D. Holub Jr. and Jodi D. Knox Holub, $175,000.

634 Mickel Pkwy., Washington: Betty A. Kruzan to Michael W. McRell, $182,000.

26862 Don St., Hopedale: Aaron Horner to Mickey and Jeanne Alvis, $187,000.

330 Cottonwood Circle, East Peoria: Shirley A. Custer to Kimberly A. Adams, $198,000.

8 Roxbury Road, Mackinaw: Lori Nelson to Ben A. and Hannah M. Vetter, $198,000.

1501 Edgewater Drive, North Pekin: Two Guys on the River LLC to Carter Diversified Investments LLC, $200,000.

700 Park Trail Road, Mackinaw: Daniel O. and Jaclyn S. Patten to Brandon S. and Nancy M. Blackard, $212,000.

1409 Santa Fe Road, Washington: James and Melissa Ridenour to Eric Carlson and Kayla S. Mackie Carlson, $245,000.

110 Shannon Hill Drive, Washington: John R. and Jessica High to Stone Financing LLC, $245,000.

45 Maple Ridge Drive, Morton: Troy D. and Katherine E. Graves to John and Kathy Rauch, $265,900.

1403 Shellbark Court, Washington: Nicholas J. and Chelsea L. Hart to Nathan J. and Jessica A. Wentz, $275,000.

711 E. Polk St., Morton: Varazdad and Janet S. Minassian to Daniel and Megan Garber, $280,000.

116 Fleur de Lis Drive, East Peoria: David B. and Debra E. Higdon to Corey A. and Kaysie M. Brooks, $290,000.

469 Norman Drive, Groveland: Logan Grayson to Khuong and Hoang Nguyen, $307,500.

25401 Longview Road, Hopedale: Seth T. and Ashlee B. Broquard to Steven E. Jr. and Angelia D. Rynearson, $335,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Joy B. Brennermann, Michael A. Litwiller, Betty R. Litwiller, Karen S. Seelig, Lynn A. Stanley, Beth A. Troyer and Jane C. Twigg to Douglas R. and Joseph W. Springer, $668,435.

1884 Washington Road, Washington: Shivam Investments LLC to Hary Hospitality LLC, $1,200,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Part of Block 10, Wathen's Addition, El Paso: Sandra J. Finck to Judith A. Smith, $80,000.

1497 U.S. Highway 150, Congerville: Mariah M. Wright to Derek Hartter, $115,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Benjamin D. and Sarah J. Fouts to Gary S. Brown Jr., $127,000.

1234 N. Hickory Lane, East Peoria: Daniel A. and Diana L. Hoehne to Mary Buechner, $149,999.

1314 Willow Glen Drive, Metamora: Isaac K. and Ashley B. Gerard to Meaghan Yordy, $220,000.

1013 Haymeadows Lane, Metamora: Matthew L. Short to Mark Short, $226,000.

1511 County Road 875 East, Metamora: Thomas E. and Dawn E. Ferre to Daniel A. and Diana L. Hoehne, $229,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Donald R. and Jane A. Wiegand to Jonathan R. and Marla K. Wiegand, $230,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Shane and Mitzi McBride to Joshua and Beth Fromme, $272,500.

2126 Lexi Drive, Eureka: Matthew A. and Tracy L. Simpkins to Mandy Sides, $295,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: East Pond Preserve LLC to Swan Lake Club, $890,000.