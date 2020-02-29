Items for the Cue calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send to Jennifer Adler at jadler@pjstar.com for print and go to pjstar.com/thingstodo to submit for our website.

Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

Feb. 28-March 1: Spring Home Show, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 1, exhibit halls. Admission: $7/adults; $3.50/seniors; free/children under 18.

Feb. 28: George Lopez, 8 p.m., theater. Tickets: $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50.

March 5: Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m., theater. Tickets: $72, $82, $102, $132 and $152.

March 6-8: Central Illinois RV Show, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 8, exhibit halls. Admission: $10/adults; free/children ages 12 and younger.

March 6: Get the Led Out, 8 p.m., theater. Tickets: $30.50 and $40.50.

March 14: "Baby Shark Live," 2 p.m., theater. Tickets: $29.50, $39.50, $49.50 and $59.50.

March 16: Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., theater. Tickets: $51.50, $71.50, $81.50, $101.50 and $151.

March 17-18: Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., theater. Tickets: $45, $62 and $75.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "Stars Over Peoria”; "One World, One Sky": "We Are Astronomers"; and “Uniview:Tour the Solar System" narrated by David Tennant. Relax Under the Stars, noon-1 p.m. March 4. Laser Light Night, March 14: Laser Prince, 7 p.m.; Laser Michael Jackson, 8 p.m.; and Laser Floyd: The Wall, 8 p.m.. Romance Under the Stars, 8-9 p.m. Feb. 14-15.

Exhibitions: "Da Vinci — The Genius," featuring "Secrets of the Mona Lisa," through March 22, International Gallery.

Giant Screen Theater: Daily educational films: "Apollo 11: First Steps," "Hidden Pacific 3D," "Into America's Wild 3D," public premiere Feb. 29. "Green Chemistry: The Missing Elements" with John Warner, 7-8 p.m. March 5 (free). "Peoria Made — A Panel Discussion" and "General Magic" film, 4:30-8:30 p.m. March 12 (free).

Special events: Feb. 29: Cabernet & Clay, 6:30-9 p.m., ages 21 and older. March 6: Dinner with Da Vinci, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Jukebox Comedy Club: 3527 W. Farmington Road; March 6-7: Heywood Banks. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits: 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; Feb. 29: Troy Davis; March 6-7: Bob Jay. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Special Events

Marchtoberfest: noon-6 p.m. March 8, Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Entertainment by Terry Bredenberg followed by Jean and Larry, 12:30-5 p.m. Cost of buffet: $13/adults; $6/children ages 6-10; free/children ages 5 and younger.

Music



Live at the Five Spot: Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; Feb. 28: Three and a Half Men; March 6: Dexter O'Neal & Funk Yard. Admission: members/$8; public/$12.

Peoria Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road. Visit www.peoriasymphony.org.

Lumiere: part of the Gretchen R. Iben Arts series, 6 p.m. March 1, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave. Admission: $10/adults; $5/students. Call 673-8501 or visit www.westminsterpeoria.com.

Bradley Symphony Orchestra and Concerto-Aria Competition Winners: Music Scholarship Concert Series, 3 p.m. March 1, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Admission: $10/general public; free/students.

Jazz Vespers featuring David Hoffman & Friends: 4 p.m. March 8, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave. Free. Call 673-8501 or visit www.westminsterpeoria.com.

Illinois Saxophone Quintet: 3 p.m. March 8, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free.

Bradley Chorale: 3 p.m. March 8, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. A free-will offering will be taken.

Dance

Salsa at CAC: dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m. to midnight March 6, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/CAC members; $8/public.

Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center's Hiplet Ballerinas: 7:30 p.m. March 14, Illinois Central College's Performing Arts Center, East Peoria campus. Tickets: $29/general public; $19/students. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

Night life

Castle Theatre: 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; Feb. 28: The Steepwater Band; Feb. 29: Sierra Hull; March 6: Alex Williams: March 7: MC Chris.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse: 110 SW Jefferson Ave.; live piano bar 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Kenny's Westside Pub: 112 SW Jefferson Ave.; Open Stage Wednesdays; Feb. 28: Hyryder; Feb. 29: Joe Stamm CD Release Party; March 7: Phanie Rae and The Soul Shakers.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap: 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof: 7601 N. Harker Drive; Feb. 28 and March 6: Wilanna Vogel Donahue.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North: 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple: 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.

Schnucks, Knoxville Crossing: 1005 Centerway Drive; Feb. 29: Harlan, Meister & Mitts, 6-9 p.m.