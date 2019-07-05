So often, we focus on what is in front of us, both physically and mentally. That makes it only natural to focus on our frontal physical appearance. And let’s face it, it’s a lot easier to see our front side versus our backside.

Keep in mind, our summer attire is showing a little more of our backs, so we can put “what we can’t see” on our to do list, to not only feel better and stand taller, but also to give our summer wardrobe an extra kick.

Our move today is rear flies with a small wrist twist. You will need a set of light or medium hand weights for this exercise. You will be working your upper back and the backside of your shoulders. If you have any shoulder restrictions, keep your weight light or even no weight at all can still be beneficial.

Begin this move by holding your chest tall, rolling your shoulders back and down, and gripping your hand weights in each hand. Place your feet just outside your hips, and slightly bend forward; extend your arms in front of you with your palms facing each other. Keep your elbow slightly bent, and you are ready to start movement.

Proceed to open the arms out wide, keeping your chest slightly bent forward feeling the contraction in your upper back and the backside of your arms. Focus on keeping the hands facing downward on the way up.

Once you reach your fullest extension somewhere close to shoulder level, freeze the movement and slightly twist your wrists with your palms facing forward for a small count of two, then twisting it back down. Then slowly return your arms back to the start. The twisting motion is very small, but once your muscles are already under pressureadding that small movement simply takes this exercise to a higher level, giving your muscles a deeper contraction.

Continue this rear fly and twist for at least 10 repetitions; give yourself a small rest and repeat it at least three times.

Whether you add this exercise into your upper body routine, or perform it on its own, what we can’t see, will become our better side this season!



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine- Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.