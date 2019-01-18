Send your event cancellations or postponements to news@pjstar.com to be featured on this list

PEORIA — With central Illinois bracing for another weekend snowstorm, organizations and event planners have begun to cancel or postpone activities on Saturday and Sunday.

The list to date includes:

* Illinois State University will be closed Saturday and Sunday, though residence halls and dining halls will remain open.

* Bradley University has opened its residence halls early so that students can move back in ahead of the storm. Classes resume Wednesday.

* The I've Decided Motivational Conference scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Feb. 9. The times, location and scheduled speakers remain the same.

* Limestone Township has instituted a parking ban until further notice. Snow route parking bans in Peoria and Pekin go into effect when snowfall reaches 2 inches.

* The Women's Rally and March in Peoria planned for Saturday has been rescheduled. It will take place beginning at 11 a.m. on March 9 outside the Gateway Building.

* The Peoria City/County Landfill at 11501 W. Cottonwood Road in Edwards, including the recycling drop-off area, will be closed Saturday.

* Adult hockey league games at Owens Center on Friday night are canceled. Saturday cancellations include Learn to Skate / Group Lessons, the Power Skating class, and all adult hockey league games. All house league games with the Peoria Youth Hockey Association have also been cancelled for Saturday.

* The following Friday night high school sporting events have been canceled or postponed: Boys basketball — Richwoods at Danville (re-scheduled for Feb. 12); Manual at Normal Community.

* Saturday high school sporting events that have been canceled or postponed: Boys basketball — Morton at Mahomet-Seymour; Lincoln at Washington; MLK shootouts at Bloomington (re-scheduled for Monday) and Galesburg; Great Western Shootout at Abingdon; and the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament at El Paso (re-scheduled for Monday). Girls basketball — Washington at Moline; IVC at Monticello (re-scheduled for Feb. 1); Brimfield at South Fulton (re-scheduled for Wednesday); MLK Tournament at Kewanee; Downstate Classic Tournament at Lincoln, Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso (re-scheduled for Monday) and the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament at Princeville (re-scheduled for Tuesday and Jan. 25). Wrestling — Big 12 Conference Duals at Notre Dame (re-scheduled for Jan. 25) and the LeRoy tournament.



* In addition, Saturday's Eureka College home men's and women's basketball games against Greenville have been postponed and the Illinois Central College women's basketball game against Lake Land in Mattoon has been moved to Tuesday.