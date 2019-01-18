If you thought last weekend's snowstorm was bad ... well, in total accumulation, the one this weekend probably won't quite measure up to that.

But there appear to be a couple of key differences that might make the impending storm, due to begin Friday night in central Illinois, more of a problem.

Strong winds and temperatures in the teens and below are expected to result from a weather system that has prompted a winter storm warning for the entire Journal Star area.

The warning is to begin at 6 tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. In the Tri-County area, it's to be in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

In some outlying areas — including Granville, Kewanee, Macomb and Princeton — the warning is to end at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Regardless, the wintry weather is expected to begin between 6 and 9 tonight in the Canton and Galesburg areas, and by midnight in Peoria and Pekin.

Peoria is expected to receive between 3 and 5 inches of snow tonight. On Saturday, another inch or so is possible, with accumulation expected to taper by noon.

The wind and cold, however, are other stories.

Gusts of up to 30 mph are expected tonight, according to the Weather Service. That also is the case Saturday, a peak for blustery winds in the 17-to-22 mph range.

The temperature also is to drop, from the high 20s tonight to a low of 6 expected Saturday night. Wind-chill values Saturday night might fall as low as minus-7.

"Significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible," a Weather Service report stated.

Unlike last weekend's storm, this one is expected to be less intense farther south and more intense farther north.

The Chicago area is expected to receive slightly higher snowfall totals than the Peoria area. Meanwhile, around Olney in southeastern Illinois, most accumulation is expected to be rain.

Last weekend, Peoria received more than 11 inches of snow. But winds were relatively calm, and the temperatures were not far below freezing.

Some of the accumulation had just been starting to melt the last couple of days.

So much for that.

For perspective, check Journal Star colleague Phil Luciano's column about the Blizzard of 1979, which struck Peoria and much of Illinois exactly 40 years ago.

And for humor, check the Facebook feed of the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.

"Someone tell Hy-Vee to shut off the snow machine," one post Thursday night stated. "I mean, really — How much milk and bread do you need to sell?"