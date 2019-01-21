A Morton man will serve a six-year prison term for causing the death of a village firefighter who was a passenger in his car that he was driving while drunk.

Glen Abney, 53, was sentenced Friday to the term, which was two years less than the maximum that was set when he pleaded guilty in November to aggravated DUI causing death. The crime typically carries a 14-year maximum sentence.

Joshua Greene, 42, was ejected from Abney’s vehicle and died instantly the night of Jan. 11, 2018, when Abney crashed into a parked car in the 300 block of Mossy Trail in Morton. Greene had been a paid-on-call member of the Morton Fire Department since 2000.

Abney, who also suffered injuries requiring hospital care, was standing next to Greene when police arrived. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, he swayed unsteadily and at one point fell down, police said.

Abney admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the crash. At the Peoria hospital where he was taken, he submitted to a test that revealed a blood/alcohol content of .186 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving, a court affidavit stated.

The state’s fatal DUI law will require Abney, to serve at least 85 percent of his term. He had remained free on bond prior to his sentencing.