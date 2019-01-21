A Bradley University graduate and his wife were intoxicated when they fell to their deaths last year at Yosemite National Park in California, according to a report.

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and his wife, 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy, died in late October when they fell more than 800 feet from a scenic overlook at the park.

An autopsy investigation completed Jan. 4 concluded the couple died from multiple injuries to the head, neck, chest and abdomen, the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News reported last week.

The autopsy report also stated Viswanath and Moorthy were intoxicated with ethyl alcohol before they died. Such alcohol is what's found in beer, wine and other adult beverages.

How drunk the couple was is unclear, according to a Mariposa County assistant coroner the Mercury News quoted.

"We can only conclude that they had consumed alcohol," Andrea Stewart stated in an email to the newspaper.

In 2016, Viswanath received a master's degree in computer science from Bradley. He and Moorthy met at a university in India, their home country, before he moved to Peoria for graduate school. Viswanath also apparently once worked for Caterpillar Inc. in India.

The couple resided in the San Francisco Bay area. Viswanath worked as a software engineer in San Jose at the time of his death.

In their free time, the couple traveled extensively. Moorthy blogged about their adventures and had 25,000 Instagram followers, the Mercury News reported.

The circumstances that led to Viswanath and Moorthy falling from Taft Point, a 3,500 scenic overlook, remain unresolved, apparently.

National Park Service rangers handle deaths that take place at Yosemite. As of last week, the Mercury News had not received a reply for comment from them.

Most park workers have been idled because of the federal-government shutdown, the newspaper reported. Remaining workers were off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jishnu Viswanath, Vishnu’s brother, told The Associated Press the two were talking a selfie when they fell. A photographic tripod was found near the edge of the cliff.

Park rangers, with help from a helicopter, hiked and rappelled down the cliff to recover the bodies, the Mercury News reported.

In an Instagram post last year, Moorthy wrote about the danger of taking photos from elevated places, such as cliffs.

“A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??" Moorthy stated in her post, which was accompanied by a photo of her sitting at the edge of the Grand Canyon.

"Is our life just worth one photo?” she wrote.