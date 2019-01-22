WASHINGTON — Four road improvement projects, paid in part by the city's rainy day fund, are on Washington's plate for the coming fiscal year.

Barring any unforeseen expenses, the city will tap into their reserves by about $3 million to help pay for the projects, according to a report presented Tuesday to the city council by Public Works Director Ed Andrews and Joanie Baxter, the city's controller.

Here are the projects, with the estimated total and the money drawn from other sources to make up the balance. Washington's next fiscal year begins May 1.

* Reconstruction of North Lawndale Avenue: $1.7 million, with an estimated $385,000 coming from the city's sewer fund and $168,000 coming from the city's water fund.

* Reconstruction of West Holland Street: $500,000, with an estimated $75,000 and $50,000 coming from the sewer and water funds.

* Freedom Parkway extension and traffic signal construction: $3.5 million, with an estimated $2.5 million in federal dollars coming from the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission if the project is selected for funding. Washington will not do the project if the federal funds aren't available.

* Stratford Bridge construction: $350,000, all from the reserves.

Resident John Amdall told aldermen he's glad the projects are planned, but using the reserves sends a "wrong expectation" for future work.

"A funding plan is needed to pay for the 20 miles of roads you've identified as needing reconstruction," he said.

Also Tuesday, Police Chief Mike McCoy said 32 snow-parking ban tickets were issued during the first snowstorm this month, but only five tickets were issued during the second storm.

"During the second snowstorm, we did a good job getting the word out about the parking ban through social media and Code Red alerts," McCoy said.

Public Works Manager Kevin Schone said 315 tons of salt were spread on city streets during the first snowstorm and 185 tons were used during the second snowstorm, leaving the city with about 850 tons of salt.

Schone urged residents to call one of three public works hotline numbers with plowing and other concerns instead of posting comments on social media.

"We can address problems much more quickly when you call us," he said.

The hotline numbers are 208-6206, 208-6208 and 712-9253.

Schone also asked residents to shovel snow "downstream" away from the bottom of a driveway to avoid having snow plowed back onto a driveway or into a mailbox.

