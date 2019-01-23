PEORIA — Willie York, Peoria's most visible vagrant and street-wise folk hero, died this morning, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

York, 74, had suffered multiple ailments for years, and his health recently deteriorated. He recently was moved into hospice care, where he died this morning at 6:15 a.m., Harwood said.

Though regarded in some quarters as a loudmouth irritant, York enjoyed a cult following in Peoria, in part for his simple yet effect means of wintertime shelter. York’s triple-digit arrest record attest to his frequent routine of tossing a brick through a window (or otherwise committing a misdemeanor) just after Christmas, thereby earning him a warm jailhouse cot into the spring.

"I like this town," Willie once observed about Peoria. “But this town don't always like me."

A native of Belzoni, Miss., York said he served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1965. Afterward, he relocated to Peoria, for reasons he never made clear but might have involved a job at Caterpillar Inc. In Peoria, he worked several factory jobs before getting married in 1971. But the union lasted just a few months, mostly because of his growing fondness for inebriation. Post-divorce, York (who never had children) decided to live on the streets.

"I was lazy," he admitted.

By the late ‘80s, he’d become a fixture in Southtown, an urban-renewal area mostly cleared of housing. For shelter, York often set up makeshift wigwams or delved into storm sewers. Meantime, he’d often saunter Downtown and around the Near South Side, attracting attention by his colorful, self-made wardrobe, highlighted by his devil outfit. Often, he’d wear a necklace crafted of animal bones, from the roadkill he’d harvest, cook and eat.

His unique style often earned him handouts without his even asking, prompting York to shuffle to a dive bar to buy a pint of gin. When sober, York was known to chat amicably, but liquor could give him and his patter a rough edge that alarmed strangers.

In 2011, a public-intoxication arrest somehow ended with York being sent to a nursing home in Galesburg. But in 2015, he tired of the institutionalization, so he returned to Peoria’s streets. But the next year, another arrested ended with him being transported to two downstate mental-health centers before York — by then diagnosed with diabetes and prostate cancer — was returned to Peoria and a local nursing home.

In December 2016, York offered a video greeting through the Journal Star: “Merry Christmas, Peoria and the United States! … Do me a favor: There’s a bunch of ghosts down on Adams Street. See if they can see Santa Claus.”

Late last year, York's health took a turn for the worst. He recently was moved to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Far North Peoria. He died there Wednesday morning.

