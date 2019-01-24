Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Jan. 24.

Nick in the Morning is keeping only sporadic tabs, for now, on the progress of Colton Underwood, the Washington Community High School graduate who is the title star this season of the ABC-TV reality series "The Bachelor."

Those who want an update on how Underwood's search for a spouse is going can find it in all sorts of internet places. Summaries of this week's episode (they are telecast on Monday nights) can be found here, here and here.

Believe it or not, a fair number of "think pieces" regarding Underwood are floating around in cyberspace, too. A prominent theme appears to be the prominent theme of "The Bachelor" this season — Underwood's self-professed virginity.

One of the more intellectual attempts comes from an unexpected source, north of the border.

Laura Hensley of Global News, part of a Canadian television network, wrote a story this week with the headline "Why does it matter that 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood is a virgin?"

Hensley interviewed, among others, a sociology professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., about why the public — at least the ones who watch the show — seem fixated on Underwood's sexual status.

“He’s conventionally handsome, he’s an athlete, he’s all these things that signal masculinity, and in our culture, another signal of masculinity is someone with great sexual prowess,” Laura M. Carpenter said.

Carpenter is author of "Virginity Lost: An Intimate Portrait of First Sexual Experiences." It's available at Amazon.com, and the cover is hardly suggestive, as you can see.

It's possible the "Bachelor" producers might be playing up Underwood's virgin angle to try to appeal to the show's female audience, Carpenter appeared to suggest.

“There are these different metaphors that people use to talk about virginity,” she said. “That virginity is a special gift that you save and give to somebody you love in return for their love and affection is a very common story, and one that more women subscribe to than men.”

Hensley's story, from an unexpected international source, isn't the worst thing you can read about Underwood's "Bachelor" turn.

Our only beef? Hensley wrote that Underwood is from Indianapolis. True, he was born there, and he now lives in Colorado. But it sure seems Washington might be getting short shrift on the show.

The producers couldn't bring the contestants to town for the Washington-Metamora football game? For lasagna at Bernardi's? A drink at Alpha Bravo?

Considering they're all going to Singapore for next week's episode, I guess northern Tazewell County pales by comparison. But oh, the jet lag.

Wonder how Fernando would have handled being "The Bachelor." Or would he have been more thrilled knowing he was on Nick in the Morning's car radio on our way to work?