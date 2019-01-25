Good morning, troops. It's Friday, Jan. 25.

The one saving grace we've had regarding weather the past few weeks is that the temperatures haven't been awful.

Well, that's changed in a big way.

The mercury was at a balmy minus-3 degrees as Nick in the Morning typed this, as of about 6 a.m. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Lincoln suggested it might climb all the way to 12 later in the day.

Yay?

The wind chills, however, might be the real problem for a while. On Friday, they were expected to be between minus-13 and minus-23.

Most of the Journal Star area was under a wind-chill advisory, expected to elapse at noon.

And our old friend snow was expected to make a return appearance Friday night. Less than a half-inch is possible, with temps plunging to minus-2.

As far as school closings are concerned, let's begin with one district that was in session Friday: Peoria Heights 325, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Heights hardly was alone. Dunlap District 323 appeared to be open, too. Same with most of the districts in rural Peoria County and in much of Tazewell and Woodford counties.

Other districts called off their Friday classes Thursday night. Among them were Peoria Public Schools. Peoria Notre Dame High School and Quest Charter Academy in Peoria also were to be closed Friday.

Also among public school districts closed Friday:

• Abingdon-Avon District 276

• Bradford District 1



• Bureau Valley District 340, Manlius



• Bushnell-Prairie City District 170

• Carthage Elementary District 317

• Creve Coeur District 76



• DePue District 103

• Deer Creek-Mackinaw District 701

• East Peoria Elementary District 86

• East Peoria High School District 309



• Fieldcrest District 6, Minonk



• Fulton County District 3, Cuba



• Galesburg District 205



• Galva District 224



• Hall High School District 502, Spring Valley



• Henry-Senachwine District 5

• Illini West High School District 307, Carthage



• Knoxville District 202



• LaHarpe Elementary District 347



• Macomb District 185



• Midland District 7, Varna



• Monmouth-Roseville District 23



• Pleasant Valley District 62, Peoria



• Princeton Elementary District 115



• Princeton High School District 500



• Putnam County District 535, Granville



• ROWVA District 208, Oneida



• Rankin School District 98, Pekin

• Robein District 85, East Peoria

• South Pekin District 137

• Spoon River Valley District 4, London Mills

• Spring Lake District 606, Manito



• Stark County District 100, Wyoming



• United District 304, Monmouth

• West Prairie District 103, Colchester



• Williamsfield District 210

Most Catholic elementary schools in Peoria also were closed.

The Kewanee and Stanford-based Olympia districts were on a one-hour delay.

This list is to be updated as the morning progresses. Meanwhile, here's a song to warm.