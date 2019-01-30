ROCKFORD — Did you hear a boom last night? A bang that sounded like something hit your house?

Don’t worry, it was just frost quakes.

All these record-breaking freezing temperatures set up cryoseisms across Illinois. Saturated rocks or soil will crack following rapid temperature changes. Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, said any water or other liquids down in the soil will freeze and expand as the temperatures change.

“It puts stress on the surrounding soil until it has to expand,” he said. “That’s the small explosion people have heard. The ‘booms.’ We went from temperatures in the single digits to 20 below. That’s still a rapid temperature drop.”

They’re not like earthquakes, which can be pinpointed in time and location, but occur wherever and whenever these rapid temperature fluctuations occur and the conditions are right.

The National Weather Service has received “a few calls about it,” and Castro said frost quakes have occurred before, during the winter of 2013-2014, when polar vortices swept the Midwest.

They’re not dangerous and “it sounds worse than it is,” he said.