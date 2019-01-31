PEORIA HEIGHTS — The red-brick building that for a decade has housed Emack & Bolio's ice cream shop on Prospect Road in downtown Peoria Heights is for sale. The business, however, is not closing.

"The owners are looking to get out of ownership of the building, but to stay in business," said Katie Kim, owner of the Kim Group, the development company that has listed the property for sale. "It's a baby-step, as I call it, toward their retirement."

Through Kim, owners Tim Hennessey and Jim Maxwell declined to comment for this story. The building was officially listed for sale late last week.

Selling ice cream for "ice cream connoisseurs," the small Boston-based franchise opened in February 2009. The owners opened a second, seasonal, location on the Riverfront in the historic Powell Press building at 110 NE Water St. in 2015. The once year-round shop on Prospect has been closed during the winter months for the last three years.

The owners of the ice cream shops are also the owners of the building on Prospect. In preparation for a currently unscheduled future retirement, Hennessey and Maxwell have listed the building for sale, Kim said.

"For the buyer, all options are open. Emacks could remain where it is after the sale and lease the space if the new owner wanted or they could move to another location in Peoria Heights," Kim said. "None of that has been decided."

The one-story building, located between the Fired Up do-it-yourself pottery business and Sullivan's tavern, has 1,500 square feet of commercial space and an attached 900 square foot one-bedroom apartment in the back. There is also a small community room located behind the ice cream shop, a full basement and a small outdoor eating area. The asking price is $349,500.

"(Hennessey and Maxwell) are looking to downsize, streamline the business a little," Kim said. "The building (they now own) is bigger than they need."

Evidence that the business is not going out of business, according to Kim, is a large delivery of ice cream expected on Friday in preparation of opening in a couple of months.

