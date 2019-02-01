GERMANTOWN HILLS — An unidentified 72-year-old woman died Thursday night from cold weather exposure, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. She was the second death attributed to the record-breaking frigid temperatures this week.

Friday morning, the Peoria County Coroner’s office was called to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for an elderly female who was found found without a pulse and unresponsive inside the attached garage of her home.

According to reports, the 72-year-old female from Hickory Hills Road in Germantown Hills had gone into her garage at around 7 p.m. Thursday for an unknown reason, and never returned back inside of the house. Her spouse was in bed at the time, and did not notice she was gone until he awoke around 3:30 a.m. She was discovered by her husband and the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office on the floor of the garage, after a 911 call from her husband was made.

She was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was pronounced deceased at 5:45 a.m after attempts to rewarm and resuscitate her were unsuccessful. She had no apparent injuries, and her cause of death is being directly attributed to cold weather exposure.

The woman was the second area death form exposure this week. An 82-year-old man, found outside his home in Marquette Heights on Tuesday, was the first victim of the bitter cold snap. The man was found outside his home mid-afternoon on Tuesday after an apparent fall trying to get into his home. He was found outside several hours later by a neighbor who called 911. He was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday. His cause of death was related to cold exposure.