These transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 14, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
1510 Mechanic St., Pekin, April R. Duley to Alicia Dalton, $79,900.
105 Pontiac Road, Marquette Heights, Richard and Judy Reeise to Brooke Caro, $84,000.
107 Francis Court, East Peoria, Steven R. and Virginia K. Young to Laurice L. Feld and Wayne R. Miller, $90,000.
213 Laurel Lane, East Peoria, Joshua and Abigail Wikoff to Andrew Schulze, $92,500.
1907 Chicory Road, Pekin, Samantha C. Coffrin and Nicholas A. Evans to Brian Krumwiede II, $92,900.
2610 Willow St., Pekin, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Carol A. Towery, $102,070.
341 Maria St., East Peoria, Karen Hopkins to Roger and Jessica Leverton, $114,500.
217 N. Parkway Drive, Pekin, Stormie Yeager to Joshua K. Brashear, $122,400.
3003 Springfield Road, East Peoria, Gerald C. and Nancy A. Scheuermann to Rhonda M. Moyers, $120,000.
420 E. Tazewell St., Tremont, Zachariah A. Hughes to Cartus Financial Corporation, $137,500.
420 E. Tazewell St., Tremont, Cartus Financial Corporation to Robert T. and Sarah E. Johnson, $137,500.
110 Swiss Lane, East Peoria, Ramona J. Bunting, Carla Cannon, Bobby S. Delaney and Charles M. Tatum to Nitsch Theatre Arts, $140,000.
218 W. Cruger Road, Washington, Alan J., Bernard J., James A., Michael E. and Nancy L. Biagini and Theresa M. Biagini-Mickels to Lester D. and Connie K. Carlson, $149,000.
406 Ernest St., Washington, Christian and Heather Sapp to Anthony and Patricia Whaley, $167,500.
413 Country Club Drive, Pekin, Joseph D. Sr. and Christy A. Vogelsang to Anna M. Thorne, $175,000.
509 S. Main St., Morton, Bradley D. and Amanda M. King to Adam Kuchan and Margaret Maldonado, $209,000.
2625 Arlington Circle, Pekin, Gary L. Jr. and Anna M. Thorne to Brian K. and Erin Goudie, $298,000.
22936 Spring Creek Road, Washington, Randy E. and Lori L. Marchand to Douglas C. and Andrea E. King, $335,000.
2 Streamwood Court, Washington, Dava McLaughlin to Robert E. and Sandra W. Rice, $347,500.
1625 Nighthawk Court, Pekin, Mark A. and Nancy J. Vidic to Rickey J. and Susan E. Nickles, $450,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
Part of Lot 10 and part of Lot 11, Block 1, Reeser's Addition to Original Town, Goodfield, Derek J. Fehr to Kenneth Means and Karlee Vanderpool, $90,000.
643 Coon Creek Road, Metamora, John R. and Julie A. Domenighini to Nathan B. Helms, $96,000.
345 S. Elm St., El Paso, Susan A. Vincent to Thomas E. Gilliam, $85,000.
1505 County Road 875 East, Metamora, Brad R. Lathrop, Tami S. Strickfaden and Teri L. Wittekiend to Patricia A. Johnson, $145,000.
Vacant land, Woodford County, Paul A. Hodel and Ellen D. Hodel-Brown to Darwin G. Steidinger, $171,280.
1270 Glenwood Drive, Metamora, Cartus Financial Corporation to Jason A. and Charis C. Sterr, $195,000.
1218 County Road 2525 East, El Paso, Matt T. and Sara A. Reid to Mark A. and Jennifer L. Whitcomb, $254,500.
1419 Kelly Lane, Metamora, Rick and Rose Robins to Salvador and Salena Lopez, $277,000.
1183 County Road 1000 North, Eureka, Scott D. and Julie J. Smiddy to Steven and Tracy Molendi, $345,000.
Vacant land, Woodford County, Panther Creek Ranch LLC to Parsons Company Inc., $2,319,450.
