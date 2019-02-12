Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Feb. 12.

By this point in the winter, you know the drill. Nick in the Morning reports about the weather, then school cancellations.

(What are we going to do with all our early-morning free time this summer?)

Almost entire Journal Star area was under some sort of weather warning early Tuesday.

The Tri-County area was to be under a winter weather advisory until noon Tuesday, followed by a wind advisory from noon until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Slick road conditions were expected Tuesday morning along a line from Astoria to Minonk, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Freezing rain, maybe a little snow.

Once that's over, strong winds are to develop. Average speed is from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. This is expected to make travel problematic, particularly on north-south roads.

The wind advisory includes Fulton, Knox, Marshall, Mason, Schuyler and Stark counties.

In western areas, the winter weather advisory is to end at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Some areas north of Peoria were under an ice storm warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

All of this means some area school districts have canceled classes today.

The most prominent of those appeared to be Dunlap District 323, which includes much of Far North, North and Northwest Peoria. Among others:

• Brimfield District 309

• Bureau Valley District 340, Manlius

• Bushnell-Prairie City District 170

• Carthage Elementary District 317

• Fieldcrest District 6, Minonk

• Fulton County District 3, Cuba

• Galesburg District 205

• Galva District 224

• Hall High School District 502, Spring Valley

• Henry-Senachwine District 5

• Illini West High School District 307, Carthage

• Kewanee District 229

• Knoxville District 202

• LaHarpe Elementary District 347

• Lostant District 425

• Lowpoint-Washburn District 21

• Midland District 7, Varna

• Monmouth-Roseville District 238

• Princeville District 326

• Princeton Elementary School District 115

• Princeton High School District 500

• Putnam County District 535, Granville

• ROWVA District 208, Oneida

• Schuyler-Industry Unit 5, Rushville

• Spoon River Valley District 4, London Mills

• Stark County District 100, Wyoming

• United District 304, Monmouth

• West Prairie District 103, Colchester

• Wethersfield District 230, Kewanee

The Chillicothe-based IVC district and the Elmwood and Farmington districts were operating on a two-hour delay.

A number of schools already were closed Tuesday because of the Lincoln's Birthday holiday.

Some private schools in the area also might be closed. Some public districts will be conducting at-home learning days, the concept of which is detailed here.

We plan to update this list as the morning progresses. In the interim, enjoy yet another weather-related song. (Well, the title, at least. Maybe.)