PEORIA — A fire early Tuesday rendered a South Peoria residence uninhabitable, according to authorities.

The blaze began about 4:30 a.m. at 2801 W. Wiswall St., just west of Manual Academy.

Firefighters found heavy flames and smoke emanating from the second story, where a bedroom was ablaze, a news release stated.

The fire was extinguished within about five minutes and was prevented from spreading to an adjacent duplex, according to the release.

The burned residence housed two adults and two children, all of whom escaped. Nobody was injured.

An investigator remained at the scene later Tuesday, the release stated. Damage was estimated at $85,000.