PEORIA -- Thieves apparently took most of the merchandise that adorned a front table of a Northwoods Mall lingerie store, according to police.

The theft took place between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday at Victoria's Secret, a police report stated.

A store employee didn't see the theft but heard an alarm sound, she told an officer. By the time she made it to the front of the store, the suspects had left.

About $2,200 in bras, panties and sleepwear was missing, according to the report.

The employee told the officer it was store policy not to call police immediately after a theft is suspected. Thus, no canvass for suspects was completed, because police were called after the mall closed.

Security video was unavailable because the Victoria's Secret corporate office has to approve its release, the report stated.