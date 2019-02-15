GALESBURG — Charlotte Sickles celebrated her third birthday Monday.

She died in a house fire early Wednesday with her father — Kevin S. Sickles Jr., 35 — at his residence, 406 Clark St.

“She just turned 3. Happy-go-lucky kid. She’s got a whole bunch of stuffed toys,” said Pennie Taylor, Charlotte’s mother.

Authorities identified Kevin Sickles and Charlotte on Friday morning after their bodies were recovered from the house Wednesday evening.

Knox County Coroner Mark Thomas said the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The families ask that anyone seeking to help with expenses for Kevin’s funeral make a donation at Watson-Thomas Funeral Home, 1849 N. Seminary St., Galesburg, while those wanting to help with Charlotte’s expenses can donate at Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home, 120 S. Public Square, Knoxville.

Charlotte’s family has verified that a GoFundMe established for Charlotte’s Services is legitimate.

Authorities have said Galesburg police and fire crews responded to 406 Clark St., a two-story house, after receiving a call of a structure fire there at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday. All three stations — 11 firefighters total — responded, said acting Fire Chief Randy Hovind, who is normally the city's fire marshal.

Firefighters battled wind and freezing temperatures as well as flames from the fully involved home Wednesday morning. A water main break and hydrant issues contributed to the challenges of fighting the fire.

Taylor smiled and laughed Friday afternoon as she recalled Charlotte reading to stuffed animals. The 3-year-old also enjoyed “PAW Patrol” and Mickey Mouse.

“She loved to be pulled around in a wagon and a Barbie doll car” in the summer, Taylor said. “A happy-go-lucky kid.”

The reverie was disrupted with more bad news. While sharing stories about Charlotte, Taylor received a call that her father had died. A certified nursing assistant, she had been his caregiver in recent years.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hovind said Friday that “could be the case for quite a while because there was extensive damage to the house.”

“The unknown is just ... emotionally, a lot of emotions going on,” Taylor said of the fire.