PEORIA — An unknown teen blasted BB pellets into the SUV driven by Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand on the West Bluff, according to a Peoria police report.

Rand, 58, was not hurt by the pellet fire early Saturday.

"It's one of those things where you see something and just react," Rand told the Journal Star.

Friday night, Rand had driven to the Peoria Civic Center to meet up with friends at the John Mellencamp concert, he said. Afterward, he stopped at an eatery for cake and milk, then drove toward home shortly before midnight, he said.

About 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Rand was westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, not far from his home on West Moss Avenue. As his 2012 Range Rover Sport passed Landmark Apartments, 706 N. Shipman St., he looked toward his right and spotted a teen standing on the sidewalk, the report stated.

"The male moved one arm up and had something in his hand that appeared like a pistol," the report stated.

As the teen pointed the weapon in the direction of the vehicle, Rand ducked his head, swerved to the left and accelerated west toward Union Hill, the report said.

"Andrew did not hear any shots being fired but heard something hit his car," the report stated. "Andrew stated it sounded like a rock was hitting the right side of his car."

Rand motored up North Union Street, headed home and called police. Rand then examined his SUV and found that his passenger-side mirror had been newly cracked in two places, the report stated.

"The mirror had two small indentations consistent with pellets from a BB gun hitting it," an officer wrote in the report.

Rand agreed that the impact marks might have been from BBs, the report stated.

"What the male pointed at him looked like a gun, but it sounded like rocks or maybe pellets when they hit his car," the report stated.

The teen is described as 14 to 19 years old, black and slender, standing between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police checked the area of the pellet shooting but found no sign of the suspect, the report stated. The investigation is suspended pending further clues.

Rand said a new mirror will cost $185.

"I'm not shaken up," he said. " ... It's just stupid kids stuff."