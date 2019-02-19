PEORIA — A Peoria health-club employee used a company credit card to buy about $4,000 in personal merchandise, police stated.

The apparent thefts by a maintenance worker at The Clubs at River City, 8603 N. University St., took place over six months, according to a police report.

An internal investigation revealed the River City employee began making the illicit purchases at Menards home-improvement stores from when he was hired, the report stated.

The man worked for River City from September 2018 until Monday. On his Facebook page, he posted photographs that appeared to feature some of the items he purchased.

The police report didn't detail those items.

The total amount of purchases and lost wages was $4,411.43, the report stated. The suspect's peak purchasing month was February, in which he amassed a bill of $958.56.