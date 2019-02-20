A scammer who sounded like the owner of a Northwest Peoria smoothie business bilked it of more than $400, according to police.

An employee of Smoothie King, 5117 W. Holiday Drive, was closing shop Feb. 15 when he received a telephone call, a police report stated. The person on the other end of the line sounded like the owner of the business, according to the employee.

The suspect told the employee to take whatever money was in the store's safe, go to a nearby drug store and purchase an American Express gift card in that amount.

The employee told police the suspect knew where the safe was, as well as terminology related to the business.

After the employee purchased the gift card, he received another call from the suspect. He asked for the gift-card number.

The victim told police he thought it all strange. But he did it, because he believed he was talking with the Smoothie King owner.

Total amount of the gift card was $420, not including a $2.95 purchase fee, the report stated.

It wasn't until a few days later that the Smoothie King owner discovered the money was missing. He told the victim he had not called him, and that's when both men realized they had been scammed, according to the report.