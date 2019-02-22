MARRIAGES



Tazewell County

Marriage license applications filed Feb.14-19:

Jerod Grebner, 33, Washington; Darci Drum, 35, Bloomington.

Robert Shockency, 39; Brittany Ford, 28; both Creve Coeur.

Nathan Thomas, 24; Jordan Self, 25; both Pekin.



Woodford County

Marriage license applications filed Feb. 15-22:

Maxwell Hodel, 20, Roanoke; Jessica Wiegand, 20, Deer Creek.



DIVORCES



Tazewell County

(None)



Woodford County

Divorce decrees filed Feb. 21:

Harris-Wall, Casey and Wall, Richard.

Nix, Amanda and Michelle.