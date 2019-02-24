Discover new authors

Pekin Public Library will offer an on-the-spot Reader Advisory at 9:30 a.m. at the library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Spanish story time

The Love Libros Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are invited to explore introductory Español through books, songs and activities. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Morning movie

The Monday Morning Movie series will feature a free showing of the 1942 film “Road to Morocco,” starring Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library’s McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure Ave.

Sign and sing

Chillicothe Public Library's "Sign and Sing Story Time" will be at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program, designed for children 5 and younger. It's free.

Homeschool book club

Homeschool students in grades 2-6 can meet at 12:30 p.m. to discuss "Zoey and Sassafras: Caterflies and Ice" by Asia Citro at 12:30 p.m. at the Alpha Park Public Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville. The meeting will also include snacks and activities.

Chinese tile game

The free program, “Let’s Play Mah Jongg,” will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St. Dunlap. If you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it along.

Book club

Fondulac District Library's Adult Book Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. The group will discuss "Isaac's Storm" by Eric Larson. All are welcome.

Free tax help

Metec Resource Center, 2605 W. Krause St., will be open for free income tax preparation from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 676-3832.

Maker Mondays

Children ages 5-11 can make a marble run at 6 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. Registration is required online at www.fondulaclibrary.org or by calling 699-3917.

Celebrating Dr. Seuss

Celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday at 6 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. The evening features a skit based on one of his books, performed by the Pekin Community High School Student Council, stories, and a craft. All ages are welcome.

Fun with Legos

Brimfield Public Library's Lego Club for brick builders of all ages will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 111 S. Galena Ave., Brimfield. This month's theme is "Outer Space."

Intro to 3D printing

Learn how to use the Alpha Park Public Library's new 3D printer from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville. Space is limited. To register, call 697-3822, Ext. 13.

Books and tea

The Books+Tea Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. The group will discuss "Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star