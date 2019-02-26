PEORIA — Though reported for road rage three times over four years, a West Peorian says he obeys traffic laws and believes "these things just follow him around," police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was called by a 32-year-old man upset about a driving run-in just west of Peoria city limits, according to a sheriff's report. He said he had been southbound on West Southport Road, with his 1-year-old son in the car, when an SUV abruptly turned from West Reservoir Boulevard onto southbound Southport Road, the report stated.

The car braked hard to avoid ramming into the rear of the SUV, the 32-year-old told police. He honked his horn and flashed his high beams before passing the SUV, the report stated. The SUV then sped up, flashed his high beams, pulled alongside the car to the left and swerved at the car before speeding away, the 32-year-old said. He also said that he had pulled onto the shoulder to avoid being sideswiped by the SUV.

The car's driver noted the SUV's plate number and called police. A sheriff's deputy arrived at the West Peoria home of the SUV's 68-year-old driver, who said, "I think I know what this is about," the report stated. However, he denied any unsafe driving or road rage, the report stated.

During their conversation, the deputy mentioned that two prior reports, in 2015 and 2018, made road-rage allegations involving the 68-year-old. Calling those reports "all lies," the 68-year-old said "he is just unlucky and obeys all traffic laws," the report stated. The deputy summed up the man's stance: "these things just follow him around."

According to the report, when the deputy noted that a 1-year-old had been in the other vehicle, the 68-year-old replied, "Whatever."

The deputy concluded his narrative, "As I left, (he) informed me that he knows the sheriff, Mike McCoy. I informed (him) that the current sheriff is Brian Asbell."

The deputy said he would forward the report to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office for consideration of charges of reckless driving and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.