William “The Hammer” Reinbold has withdrawn his legal bid to get out of prison early.

Reinbold, serving a life sentence for the 1988 slaying of Mary Clarke of Farmington, had sought a resentencing that could have sprung him free this year. But, as explained in this space last month, he’d made his argument based on a law that doesn’t exist — at least, not yet. Instead, he’d prematurely pinned his hopes on a bill still pending in Springfield.

Maybe Reinbold reads the Journal Star. In papers filed Monday in Knox County Circuit Clerk's office, Reinbold stated “it has just recently become known to the petitioner” that the bill has not been passed as a law. For his error, he blamed a lackluster library at Western Illinois Correctional Center, where he is incarcerated — and where he will stay for now.

“This is really great news,” says Melinda Gray, a sister of Clarke. “I cannot be happier.”

It’s definitely something to celebrate for anyone who favors justice regarding Reinbold, whom one prosecutor pegged as “a convicted murderer who needs to die in prison.” Though his appeal seemed like a stretch, Reinbold repeatedly has won legal battles in court. The public is justified in getting nervous whenever he tries to monkey with the legal system.

Amid a trail of crimes against women, Reinbold managed to avoid prosecution in multiple attacks, including the 1977 disappearance of a woman in southern Illinois and the 1983 murder of Kimberly McClaskey, 17, of Canton.

He is behind bars for the bloody bludgeoning of Clarke, 21, at Farmington laundry the day after Christmas 1988. Her lifeless body was later found in a ditch in Knox County.

In 1991, Reinbold was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. But, in a claim of juror bias, he won an appeal for a new trial. In 1995, he was convicted again and slapped with another life term. He later won a reduction of that sentence to 60 years, meaning he would’ve been eligible for parole this year. But on a prosecutor’s appeal, his sentence was re-set again for life imprisonment.

Then, in November came the new petition by Reinbold, who apparently wrote it himself. He based his appeal on a statute he calls 725 ILCS 5/116-2.2. But that’s not a law; it's a bill introduced in the state House two years ago.

The measure would allow a convicted defendant to file a motion “at any time,” if any post-sentencing change in law reduces or eliminates the penalty for the defendant’s crime. For example, as intended by proponents of the bill, say marijuana possession gets decriminalized; people convicted of pot possession could ask the courts to clear their records, while prisoners could request their sentences be reduced or ended.

Anyway, in his paperwork filed Monday, Reinbold stated that he and other prisoners at Western Illinois Correctional Center “were erroneously led to believe” that the bill had become a law. The documents don’t explain how they were supposedly misled. But, in his filing, Reinbold whined that prison doesn’t allow inmates access to legal research to the degree of his liking, thus his mistake.

Whatever. The only line that matters is the last one: “Wherefore, the Petitioner William C. Reinbold respectfully requests that this Honorable Court grant his motion to withdraw his Petition to Resentence at this time.” A judge will sign off on that soon.

But what if the bill were to become a law? Well, Reinbold could refile his petition. Still, it’s not as if the sentencing range for first-degree murder has been changed. So, it doesn’t seem as if the measure would help Reinbold.

Then again, why take a chance?

Charles Zalar, who heads the special prosecution unit for the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor, has been in charged of the state's end of Reinbold’s appeal. He suggests that perhaps lawmakers could be clearer with the wording and intent of the bill. As such, maybe they'd like to eliminate first-degree murder from the scope of the legislation.

Sounds like a smart idea. You can’t be too careful with the likes of Reinbold.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.