Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Feb. 26.

February is the shortest month, but it also might be the most momentous month for Peoria-based musical group The Way Down Wanderers.

The bluegrass/Americana/Mumford and Sons-esque quintet eleased its second studio album, "Illusions," last week. The 11-track compilation received a positive review from The Associated Press.

"The Illinois quintet puts its own hybrid imprint on the lickety-split brand of Americana that draws rock ‘n’ roll power from a banjo, a standup bass, a mandolin and other traditional sounds," Scott Stroud wrote in the AP review published Monday. "For band members and listeners alike, the desired effect is the adrenaline rush."

Stroud also praised the band's musicianship and harmonies.

The Loud Hailer magazine website spoke highly of the new album, too.

"Throughout the entire album, each song does not disappoint and every song has something unique about it to give that special something," reviewer Scottie Brown wrote.

"It’s musically a masterpiece, while at the same time keeping it simple."

The "Illusions" reviews came about two weeks after Rolling Stone magazine used its website to feature the band. It was included in a story entitled "10 New Country and Americana artists You Need to Know."

(Nick in the Morning never would be so arrogant to think you "need to know" something. We hate that headline, which has become a staple in the social-media world. But if you "want to know" something, you're in the right place.)

Rolling Stone stated The Way Down Wanderers featured "21st-century string music, delivered by a vocalist with the nasal affectation of (Bob) Dylan."

That vocalist, Austin Krause-Thompson, is a graduate of East Peoria Community High School. That was one of the settings for the band's video for "All My Words," one of the "Illusions" tracks.

"Traditional Bluegrass fans definitely don’t consider us a bluegrass band," Krause-Thompson told Rolling Stone. "We’re really more about the songwriting and the song itself.

“When we write a tune, we let the music and the instruments move our melodic ideas and lyrics forward and lift them up. So you’ve got some pop, some Americana, some bluegrass, and even a bit of spoken word as well.”

The band is to begin a 16-date tour Saturday night at Lincoln Hall in Chicago. The tour will take the band to Denver; Las Vegas; Nashville, Tenn.; and St. Louis, among other places.

Those places include stops March 9 at The Castle Theatre in Bloomington and March 10 at Tangled Roots Brewing Co. in Ottawa.

If you can't make it to the shows, click below to check the next-best thing, the "All My Words" video.