Peoria progressives have to be feeling pretty good after Tuesday night's City Council at-large primary results.

Vote totals there suggest a surge of strength for progressive-leaning candidates or those who'd likely shift the balance of the current council majority.

In fact, those vote totals suggest a 50-percent edge — at least in a low-turnout race, heading into another race that historically brings out fewer voters — for those candidates.

What do we mean?

Those we'd put under that "progressive" or "change" heading who made it into the general election include Rita Ali, Beth Jensen, Andre Allen, Peter Kobak and Aaron Chess Jr.

Together they pulled 21,806.66 votes.

Those who we'd throw into the other camp — despite the non-partisan race, call it a mix of the GOP camp and those of a more traditionalist or status-quo leaning in the city — are Sid Ruckriegel, Zach Oyler, John Kelly, Beth Akeson and Branden Martin.

That group pulled only 14,333.5 votes.

It's not an exact science, of course.

Ali has many progressive planks in her platform, but her literature also focuses on business development — key across all communities — and an emphasis on addressing property tax costs, which surely resonates in higher-cost areas on the city's north end. Though she seems to find the value of working within the system for change, not all the status-quo types are wild about her run.

Akeson, for some other reasons, also defies easy categorization.

She's not a status-quo type or regularly a part of the council majority in split votes — despite eight years on the panel — and she's voted with the progressive bloc on the council on a number of occasions. But her tweets and some public statements have earned her ire from many progressives. And four years ago she self-identified as Republican while seeking that party's local endorsement in the 2015 at-large contest.

But those results — especially in a wider, more diverse field of candidates than usual — do suggest a higher interest from voters in change.

Expect that to drive the conversation in the next five weeks before the April 2 election ends. And expect both groups to use the results so far to push turnout.

That alone could move this beyond the usual, comparatively low-interest council races.

Chris Kaergard is Journal Star associate editor and covers politics and government. He can be reached at ckaergard@pjstar.com or follow him on Twitter @ChrisKaergard