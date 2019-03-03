I was recently shopping at PetSmart when I noticed my shoelace was untied. I tried unsuccessfully leaning against my cart to tie it. A woman was stocking the shelves, so I asked her to hold her cart steady so I could lean on it to tie the shoe. When that didn’t work either, she spontaneously dropped to the floor and tied my shoe. This unselfish act of kindness touched me more than she knows.

M.H.

Edelstein

