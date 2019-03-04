Good morning, troops. It's Monday, March 4.

In this space last week, Nick in the Morning opined about how the Peoria area has become the epicenter of Class 3A high school girls basketball. Over the weekend, the Morton girls team did everything to enhance that notion.

The Potters completed a 33-3 season by winning their fourth state championship in five years. They beat Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 35-21 in the title game Saturday afternoon at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Morton scored the first 15 of the game and never was threatened.

The only other team to win a 3A championship in the past five seasons was from a Peoria school — Richwoods, in 2018. This year, the Morton-Richwoods sectional matchup in Chillicothe might have been the de facto 3A title game.

All of this is wonderful for the Peoria area. But is it wonderful for the state tournament as a whole, on the macro level?

Maybe not.

Morton's laudable efforts are part of a pattern in which schools or groups of schools that have strong basketball programs have come to dominate certain enrollment classes.

Among Class 3A girls, either private schools or Peoria-area public ones have won all but one of the 12 titles decided since 2008, when the four-class enrollment system began.

The only outlier title was the first, won by Chicago Marshall and legendary coach Dorothy Gaters. Marshall has won 10 girls basketball championships in 40-plus years under Gaters, including the past two in Class 2A.

Morton matched Lombard Montini in the 3A championship tally. But in general under a four-class format, private schools have romped.

Of the 48 four-class titles awarded, private schools have won 18, or 38 percent. In the two-class format the Illinois High School Association used from 1980 until 2007, private schools won 12 of 56 titles, or 21 percent.

The IHSA applies a "success factor" to private schools that finish among the top four twice in four years. Those schools are bumped up one enrollment class. Should that apply to public schools, too?

Fewer schools in each enrollment class can enable strong programs to dominate, because there are fewer possible opponents who can beat them. Each class this season has about 170 schools. About 350 schools were in each class of the old format.

This has manifested itself in a different way in boys basketball, where Chicago Public League schools have become forces in the largest three classes.

In Class 2A, seven of the 11 titles have been won by private or Public League schools. That might not be what small-town downstate schools expected when the four-class era began.

Competitive imbalances are evident in many of the scores in the later rounds of the tournament, at least on the girls side. That appears to be counterintuitive, considering better teams typically advance deeper into the event.

Morton won its supersectional over Kankakee Bishop McNamara by 27 points. The other three 3A games were settled by 10, 16 and 37 points. In Class 4A, the victory margins were 17, 18, 19 and 33.

Blowouts happen and always have happened. But in the four-class era, there appear to be many more of them.

Format changes only seem to exacerbate the issues.

None of this is an indictment of Morton, whose standard of excellence under 20-year coach Bob Becker speaks for itself.

The Morton girls and the others played the hand they were dealt by school officials statewide and by retired IHSA administrators who believe four classes are better than two.

Did Morton have the best girls basketball team in Illinois this season? Des Plaines Maine West went 35-0 in winning the 4A championship. It would have been fun to see what the Potters might have done against Maine West.

Pretty well, the guess is here. Enrollment numbers don't take ability and desire into account.

They'll remember this sterling run in Morton for a long time. We hope the rest of the state remembers, too, because the Morton program deserves it.

One thing is certain: That Manual boys four-peat of state titles, accomplished between 1994 and 1997 in a two-class format by a small big school, looks more impressive every year.

The Morton girls certainly accomplished what the song heard on the way to work proclaims.