An early-morning raid last weekend in Kewanee resulted in two arrests and the seizure of drugs and money, authorities stated.

Jordan A. Hart, 26, and Betty L. Hart, 65, were arrested about 8 a.m. Saturday at a house at 516 W. Prospect St., according to a Kewanee Police Department Facebook post.

Police officer and the special operations squad of the Henry County Sheriff's Office found $24,088 in cash in the house, the post stated.

Also found were 21 grams of cocaine, one half-pound of cannabis, drug-packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, among other things.

Jordan Hart was charged with seven crimes. The most serious appears to be manufacture or delivery of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine. That felony carries a potential sentence of six to 30 years in state prison, according to the police department.

Betty Hart was charged with possession of a controlled substance and permitting an unlawful use of a building, both felonies that carry state-prison sentences of one to four years.

Jordan Hart was scheduled to appear Monday in Henry County Circuit Court in Cambridge. He was being held at the Henry County Jail.

As of about 10 a.m. Monday, no update regarding Hart's court status was available.

Betty Hart was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 1.

It isn't clear if the Harts are related, or what their relationship might be. A message was left for Mike Minx, a Kewanee police detective sergeant.